James did not name the Astros or directly specify that he was discussing sign-stealing in the pair of impassioned tweets he posted Tuesday, but it was unmistakable what he was referring to while telling Manfred to “fix this for the sake of Sports!”

“Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be [expletive] irate!” James wrote on Twitter. “I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do!

AD

AD

“Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this.”

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was among the baseball players who spoke out Tuesday about the sign-stealing scheme and the Astros, who won the World Series in 2017.

“You cheated and you didn’t earn it,” Judge, whose team lost to the Astros in the 2017 American League Championship Series, said after the Yankees’ first full-squad workout in Tampa. “That’s how I feel. It wasn’t earned. It wasn’t earned the way of playing the game right and fighting to the end and knowing that we’re competing, we’re competitors.”

AD

Judge, who in 2017 came in second to Houston’s José Altuve in voting for AL MVP, also suggested the Astros should be stripped of their World Series title.

AD

“I think [pitcher Yu] Darvish was the one that said, if you’re playing in the Olympics and win a gold medal and find that you cheated, you don’t get to keep that medal,” Judge said.

Manfred levied punishments on Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch, the general manager and manager for the Astros, who were both then fired. Houston’s players, however, escaped formal punishment from MLB, which has been a source of frustration for some in baseball.

Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis hinted Tuesday that opponents might choose to administer their own brand of justice when facing Houston this season.

AD

“I feel every single guy over there deserves a beating,” he said. “I think the commissioner completely handled it the wrong way.”

LeBron to the commissioner/Astros pic.twitter.com/lNwGOz3rwA — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) February 18, 2020

Another high-profile NBA figure, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, also criticized Manfred on Tuesday.

AD

“Baseball is a mess right now and they have zero vision to see them out of it,” Cuban tweeted. “I’m thankful they didn’t let me buy a team.”

Baseball is a mess right now and they have zero vision to see them out of it. I’m thankful they didn’t let me buy a team. https://t.co/W6lIF7mlws — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 18, 2020

James is known for being outspoken on political and sociological issues, as well as those that relate directly to the NBA. He has been a visible fan of the Yankees and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and baseball’s sign-stealing scandal is particularly noteworthy in Los Angeles, where James now plays.

AD

The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, and Los Angeles fell to the Boston Red Sox, who are also under investigation by MLB, in the World Series one year later.