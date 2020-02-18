What MLB players are saying about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal and apology

The Houston Astros apologized for their sign-stealing scandal as spring training began, and then the rest of Major League Baseball had a chance to weigh in. And no one, it’s safe to say, seems satisfied.

Players, coaches and executives have shared their feelings on the Astros’ illicit scheme, in which the team used a camera rig in center field to decode signals between opposing pitchers and catchers and transmit them to hitters, according to Commissioner Rob Manfred’s investigative report. Houston won 101 games and its first World Series in 2017 and 103 games in 2018, which at the time was a franchise best. Second baseman José Altuve was named the 2017 American League MVP with a .346 batting average, 24 home runs and 204 hits, edging out Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge.

Some MLB figures want Manfred to strip the Astros of that World Series title and Altuve of his MVP award. Manfred has resisted after promising Houston players immunity from punishment if they spoke with investigators. Speculation continues as to whether Houston cheated in other ways that weren’t detailed in Manfred’s report.

Here are some of the most visceral responses from MLB players and executives in the days after the Astros reported to spring training.

Mike Trout

“It’s sad for baseball. It’s tough. They cheated. I don’t agree with the punishments, the players not getting anything. It was a player-driven thing. It sucks, too, because guys’ careers have been affected, a lot of people lost jobs. It was tough. Me going up to the plate knowing what was coming — it would be pretty fun up there.”

Cody Bellinger

“I thought the apologies were whatever. I thought Jim Crane’s was weak. I thought [MLB Commissioner Rob] Manfred’s punishment was weak, giving them immunity. I mean these guys were cheating for three years. I think what people don’t realize is Altuve stole an MVP from [Aaron] Judge in ’17. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us.

“I know personally I lost respect for those guys. I would say everyone in The Show, in the big leagues, lost respect for those guys.”

Nick Markakis

“I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating. It’s wrong. They’re messing with people’s careers. … There’s right ways to do it and wrong ways to do it. I 100 percent disagree with way they did it. There’s a lot of people that were hurt by it, and it was wrong.”

Kris Bryant

“A lot of the apology … was about 2017, 2017. I’m pretty sure it was going on in 2018 and 2019, too. That’s just so sad. If they didn’t get caught, they’d still be doing it. They’re only doing this apology because they got caught. There’s a lot of feelings on it and I know everybody around the league is pretty upset and rightfully so because it’s really a disgrace to the game.

“This is people’s livelihoods, too, that they’re messing with. Guys have never pitched in games since then, guys have won awards that maybe they shouldn’t have won. Who knows? Those guys are certainly talented ballplayers. I personally think it’s worse than steroids. I really do. Steroids you have to compete and hit the ball. If you know what’s coming off of these pitchers, guys throwing upper 90s with really good curveballs and sliders, you can totally formulate an unbelievable game plan off certain things, if you know what’s coming. It’s just frustrating. They’re going to have a tough year this year, for sure. I got booed really loud in St. Louis. And they’re going to get — wow — everywhere they go, rightfully so.”



Mike Rizzo

“Someone has got to say the word over there [Houston]. ‘Cheated.’ That’s important to me and for the sport to move on, which is what I’m most concerned about. We have to make sure that all the I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed on this investigation before we end it.”

Brian Cashman

“I definitely think [the scheme] had an effect on things, without question. The Houston Astros were dealing with a distinct advantage, more so than their opponents. That’s a fact.”

Trevor Bauer

“They are hypocrites, they are cheaters, they’ve stolen from a lot of other people and the game itself was completely unfair. You guys [the Astros] think you are better than everyone and you don’t have to abide by the rules? F--- you. You know? That’s how I feel about their whole operation.”

Stephen Strasburg

“Someday I’m going to hopefully have some grandkids and sit down and talk to them about the experience of the World Series and not really feel ashamed of it at all.”

Mike Clevinger

“I don’t think it’s going to be a comfortable few at-bats for a lot of those boys, and it shouldn’t be."



Howie Kendrick

“It doesn’t put baseball in a good light and the commissioner hasn’t done a great job of trying to diffuse the situation, honestly. You cheat, you cheat. There’s no fairness in that.”

Justin Turner

“Calling the World Series trophy a piece of metal, I mean, I don’t know if the commissioner has ever won anything in his life. Maybe he hasn’t. But the reason every guy is in this room, the reason every guy is working out all offseason and showing up to camp early and putting in all the time and effort is specifically for that trophy, which, by the way, is called the Commissioner’s Trophy. So for him to devalue it the way he did yesterday tells me how out of touch he is with the players in this game. At this point, the only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says ‘Commissioner’ on it.”



Sean Doolittle

“I think about what I was just talking about before — the implications that it had on guys’ careers and it’s cast so much into doubt beyond just what they did in 2017. Past outcomes are being second guessed from that season specifically, from that playoff run specifically. And now think about what it’s done moving forward. Any time a player starts to improve or has a breakout season, any team a team gets hot and goes on a run, there’s going to be those questions: What are they doing? How are they doing this? Is this tainted? Are they cheating? So that’s like … the way that it really erodes integrity of the game is tough. And I don’t know because part of me wonders if you’re the kind of person that’s willing to do that, are you able to step back and see how that affects the integrity of the game? Can you see how it erodes public trust and fan confidence in the product that we have on the field? So I don’t know. That’s the kind of stuff that I’ll be looking for when I see what they had to say. But they had how many months to put something together?”

Justin Verlander

“Once I spent some time and understood what was happening, I wish I had said more. I can’t go back and reverse my decision. I wish I had said more and I didn’t.”

