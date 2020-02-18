“It seems like he’s got plenty of stamina and, as you can see, he had tactical speed going into the first turn,” Mott told reporters after the race. “And besides that, he was a gem in the paddock. He walked over here like a professional — not like a horse that’s run two or three times, and they get a little wound up, they’re sweating, they’re a little overly anxious. The disposition becomes so important going into these races. If they handle it well, they recover so much better.”

The Kentucky Derby point system was created in 2012 to establish a “clear, practical and understandable path” to the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. Points are awarded to the top four finishers in each race, with points varying from 10 to 100 points based on the race and finish. The Risen Star is one of eight races in the Kentucky Derby Championship Series, each worth points on a 50-20-10-5 point scale. Only seven races, starting with the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds in March and ending with the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park in April, are worth more. The cutoff to earn eligibility into the Kentucky Derby field has usually ranged from between 21 and 30 points, but last year it took an all-time high of 40 points to qualify for the Run for the Roses.

Mr. Monomoy, trained by Brad Cox, won the first division of the Risen Star in 1:50.42, earning 50 points as well, pushing those two colts to the top of the Derby leader board.

However, neither Mr. Monomoy nor Modernist should be considered the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. Instead, according to Mike Beuoy’s Generic Lengths Advantage — the expected margin of victory (in lengths) against an average thoroughbred in a one mile race — that honor goes to either Tiz the Law (22.6 GLA), Eight Rings (22.6 GLA) or Independence Hall (22.4 GLA). Mr. Monomoy improved his GLA to 17.8 after his win this weekend and Modernist has a GLA of 15.8. This means in a three-horse race between Tiz the Law, Mr. Monomoy and Modernist, we would expect Tiz the Law to win by almost five lengths (22.6 minus 17.8 equals 4.8).

Here’s why. Tiz the Law won the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 1 by three lengths at 1 1/16 miles. He earned a career-best 100 Beyer Speed Figure in the win, the best figure earned by a winner of a 2020 Derby points race, and should be the favorite in the upcoming Louisiana Derby, the next race on his schedule. Eight Rings, trained by two-time Triple Crown Winner Bob Baffert, dominated the Grade 1 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita in December and finished sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, one of the most highly contested races for 2-year-olds, at that same track. Independence Hall earned Derby points in his victory in the Jerome Stakes at Aqueduct and his second-place finish in the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.