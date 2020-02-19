“I just don’t think it holds any value with me,” he said of the championship. “You cheated and you didn’t earn it. It wasn’t earned [through] the way of playing the game right and fighting to the end. The biggest thing about competition is laying it all out on the line, and whoever’s the better player, better person, comes out on top. And to know that another team had an advantage — nothing that you can really guard against — I just don’t feel like that’s earned.”

AD

AD

That aligns with the stance taken by James, Mike Trout and others who compete in sports for a living as the scandal refuses to die down despite punishment that was handed down by Commissioner Rob Manfred last month. The arrival of spring training may traditionally be a warm harbinger of a new season, but the reporting of players to camps this year has only offered every single one the chance to perpetuate the conversation. Judge’s turn came Tuesday and he spoke for more than 15 minutes at the Yankees’ Tampa facility.

“It’s tough to say when everyone’s going to move on from this,” Judge said. “But I think … everyone talking about it and getting it off their chests is probably the biggest thing. Guys talking about it, getting it off, getting their frustration out of the way, is a start. And all you can do is just go from there, I guess.”

Of particular interest was Judge’s congratulatory social media post in 2017, when he praised Altuve on being named MVP, writing that “nobody [is] more deserving than you!! Congrats on an unforgettable 2017!!″ He later deleted it and explained why.

AD

AD

“I think I took it down right when, I think, the story broke out — right when, I think, Mike Fiers [who revealed the extent of the sign-stealing scheme] came out and stated that this is what was going on in ’17. Once I heard that, I [was] just — just sick to my stomach to find out,” Judge said. “I had a lot of respect for those guys and what they did, especially what they did for the city of Houston and that whole organization. And then to find out that it wasn’t earned, they cheated — that didn’t sit well with me, and I just didn’t feel like the post that I did really meant the same anymore.”

Judge said he believes the cheating affected the 2017 ALCS and found it difficult to believe that it didn’t persist in 2019, when the Astros advanced to the World Series on Altuve’s walk-off home run in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees. Baseball said its investigation determined that sign stealing had ended by last season.