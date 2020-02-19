“I’m going to knock out Tyson Fury in devastating fashion on Saturday night,” Wilder, calling Ali an idol, said Tuesday at the MGM to begin fight week. “After I show the world what greatness lies inside of me, I will continue to go even further and do more amazing things in this sport.”

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs), meantime, arrived wearing a black suit patterned with images of his face, along with a message about mental health awareness, an issue he has dealt with personally, leading up to what he called the biggest fight in 50 years in the heavyweight division.

That means, according to Fury, Saturday’s fight has more cachet than the Ali-Frazier clashes in the 1970s, regarded by many in the industry as the most memorable bouts in boxing history Or, more recently, Riddick Bowe against Evander Holyfield in 1992, the first meeting in their storied trilogy.

“Las Vegas is the home of champions, and ‘The Gypsy King’ is here to put on a show,” said Fury, the former lineal champion who has owned every major title except the WBC belt. “I am knocking that bum out in two rounds. It’s going to be an early night.”

Fury, who also said he would “rip [Wilder’s] heart out and feed it to him,” became the most recent lineal heavyweight champion when he beat Wladimir Klitschko by 12-round unanimous decision Nov. 28, 2015, to claim the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization titles.

But the Englishman wound up relinquishing those belts while battling depression, taking three years off from the sport during which time he revealed he considered suicide while driving at nearly 200 mph before pulling over in his Ferrari.

After seeking treatment, Fury then fought twice before his first bout against Wilder on Dec. 1, 2018, which resulted in a split draw.

“His power is not going to hurt me,” Fury, 31, said. “I want a knockout this time. I’d prefer to go down swinging than outbox him and not get the decision. I’m going to make it so that I’m in control, and I take it out of anybody’s hands.

“I’ll step him up until he can’t go anymore, until he is going to quit or he is knocked out.”

In the first meeting, it was Fury who hit the canvas twice, including a vicious knockdown in the 12th round. After lying motionless with his back on the mat, Fury, to the shock and delight of many in the crowd, sat up, got to his feet and continued the fight.

Judge Robert Tapper scored the fight in favor of Fury, 114-112; judge Alejandro Rochin had Wilder the winner, 115-111; and judge Phil Edwards scored the bout 113-113.

Wilder, the self-proclaimed “Baddest Man on the Planet,” has won two in a row since the Fury fight, scoring knockouts of Dominic Breazeale in the first round and Luis Ortiz in the seventh.

“This is unfinished business,” Wilder, 34, said. “I’m picking up where I left off at. I knocked him out the first time. I didn’t get it, but I’m going to knock him out this time again, and this time he’s not getting up, that’s for sure. I promise you that, so I’m looking forward to it.”