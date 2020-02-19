“This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear — this was my decision to step down and I truly appreciate the understanding and support of the front office during this time. I find losing very challenging and this year has taken a much bigger toll on me than I expected. I grew concerned for the consequences this toll could potentially take on my own health and my family’s well-being down the road. I was not certain I could be at my best for the remainder of the season and in the future. That would not be fair to the players, coaches and support staff.”

The 40 losses this season were as many as Beilein posted across his final four seasons at the University of Michigan, where he spent 12 years and became the winningest men’s basketball coach in school history. Before taking over the Wolverines’ program in 2007 and leading it to nine NCAA tournament appearances and two Final Fours, Beilein coached at West Virginia, Richmond and Canisius, posting an overall winning percentage of .637 (571-325) at the Division I level.

Some of the approaches that worked so well in college, including an emphasis on basketball-fundamentals drills, reportedly rubbed at least a few of the Cavs the wrong way. As early as December, reports emerged that players had “drowned out his voice,” and instead were looking to Bickerstaff, an NBA veteran, for guidance.

“He’s a 67-year-old coach trying to interact with 20- and 30-year-old NBA players,” a Cavs player told cleveland.com, in comments published Wednesday. “We’re all professionals. Can’t treat us like college kids. Just disrespectful for grown men.”

An incident in January raised further questions about Beilein’s viability in Cleveland, despite the fact that he was in the first year of a five-year contract. At a team meeting, he reportedly told his players that they were “no longer playing as a bunch of thugs.”

Beilein quickly apologized, and claimed that he meant to use the word “slugs.” His use of such a loaded term, even inadvertently, reportedly damaged his stature within the organization.

Meanwhile, matters weren’t improving on the court. With an awkwardly constructed roster that was enduring the growing pains of young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland while still featuring veteran holdovers from the LeBron James era such as Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, Cleveland started a surprising 4-5 before long stretches of losing set in.

The Cavs headed into the all-star break having lost 13 of their past 15 games and 35 of their past 45. Their 14-40 record is the worst in the Eastern Conference and, among all NBA teams, better only than that of the 12-43 Golden State Warriors.

“John Beilein is one of the more accomplished basketball coaches in the history of our game and while it’s unexpected, we understand and respect his decision to step down as head coach of the Cavaliers,” Altman said in a statement. “I was excited about the development of our young players, who have all shown growth and maturity under Coach Beilein. We are thankful for the time he spent as head coach with the Cavaliers and are looking forward to his continued contribution.

“The NBA is a unique business that sometimes requires aggressive risk-taking on important long-term decisions to move a franchise forward and ultimately compete for championships. I would like to thank the incredible fans of the Cavaliers for their support in both good and challenging times. Building a strong culture will continue to be the top priority here at the Cavaliers.”

This will be the third time that Bickerstaff has taken the reins of an NBA team in the middle of a season, having served as interim head coach of the 2015-16 Houston Rockets and the 2017-18 Memphis Grizzlies. Bickerstaff was named permanent head coach of the Grizzlies after that season, but lasted just one more before being fired last April. Having posted a cumulative record of 85-131 as an NBA head coach, he was hired by the Cavs as their associate head coach in May.

“I also would not be doing this now, during the season, if J.B. Bickerstaff was not ready and capable to assume the head coaching role immediately and continue the rebuilding process that we have started,” Beilein said of his resignation. “For 45 years and more than 1,300 games, my journey as a basketball coach has been a dream come true. I have never been afraid of a challenge and have given each one my all — sometimes to the detriment of my own well-being.

“I want to thank my wife, Kathleen, for being by my side and I appreciate the outpouring of support from family, friends, and colleagues during this time. I look forward to being able to spend more time with my wife, kids and grandchildren over the coming months.”

Beilein’s struggles in the NBA continued something of a trend for high-profile college coaches trying to make such a leap. While Brad Stevens has done well with the Boston Celtics after coming over from Butler University, the likes of John Calipari, Rick Pitino, Tim Floyd, Fred Hoiberg, Lon Kruger, Mike Montgomery and P.J. Carlesimo have found it difficult to replicate their college success at the professional level.

Bickerstaff becomes the Cavaliers’ seventh head coach since 2013, following Beilein, Larry Drew, Tyronn Lue, David Blatt, Mike Brown and Byron Scott, and fourth since the start of the 2018-19 season.