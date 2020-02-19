“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors,” Roush Fenway Racing said Tuesday in its statement.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”

Roush Fenway Racing also promised to provide further updates as they become available.

Newman, 42, was leading the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s most iconic race as well as the season-opening event for its top circuit, in the final turn when he was contacted from behind by a car driven by Ryan Blaney. Newman’s car veered sideways, hit a wall, flipped and then went airborne when it was struck by another trailing driver’s car.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.



We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin proceeded to edge Blaney for the win, but while he celebrated his second straight Daytona 500 triumph, Newman needed personnel at Daytona International Speedway to extinguish flames from his car and extricate him from the badly damaged vehicle.

Hamlin, who did doughnuts in his car before driving to victory lane, was criticized for his seemingly callous display. His racing team’s owner, Joe Gibbs, apologized for the celebration while they were still in victory lane and explained at a post-race news conference, as did Hamlin later on Twitter, that the 39-year-old driver was initially unaware of the severity of Newman’s crash.

Meanwhile, other NASCAR drivers expressed major concern for Newman immediately after the race. Corey LaJoie, the trailing driver who sent Newman airborne, described it as the “worst case scenario,” while Matt DiBenedetto tweeted, “Praying hard that Newman is ok. Watching that replay made me sick to my stomach.”

“I hope he’s alright. That looked really bad, and it’s not something I wanted to do,” said Blaney, who claimed at the time that he was trying to give a fellow Ford driver in Newman a push toward the finish line ahead of Hamlin, who drives a Toyota. “It definitely wasn’t intentional.”

Really hoping our friend @RyanJNewman is ok. Scary crash that you never want to see. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) February 18, 2020

Compounding the worst fears of drivers and fans were memories of Dale Earnhardt Sr., a legendary NASCAR driver who died in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500.

It wasn’t until approximately two hours after this year’s race ended that Roush Fenway Racing issued a statement saying that Newman was “in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening."

That news was hailed in the NASCAR community and beyond, and Tuesday’s update provided an occasion for reflective comments from a pair of prominent drivers.

Seven-time Cup series champion Jimmie Johnson, who raced in his final Daytona 500 on Monday, posted a photo of himself and Newman and wrote in a caption, “Ryan and I were in the same rookie class with big dreams in a big sport. Turns out we both have had long successful careers, a lot of laughs together, started families and even won some trophies.

“Yesterday was a reminder how dangerous racing can be. I’m so thankful he is okay.”

“Last night was one of those moments in racing we pray never happens and puts what we do in perspective,” 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano wrote on Twitter. “Thankful to hear the encouraging update on [Newman] from his team. Continued thoughts and prayers for him, his family and all involved.”