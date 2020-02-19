The same year, Gregg Berhalter, coach of the middling U.S. men’s squad, received $304,113 in base salary and a substantial bonus — except he had been on the job for only a month.

Those figures came to light this week in the U.S. Soccer Federation’s latest tax form. They illustrate a significant, if narrowing, pay gap between the head coaches of senior national teams with differing levels of success.

They also come as the U.S. women’s players prepare for an unrelated court case this spring involving a gender discrimination suit against the nonprofit governing body.

Tax records show Berhalter, a former MLS coach, received a $200,000 signing bonus upon accepting the offer in fall 2018, plus $104,113 in salary and moving expenses after starting the job in December.

His 2019 annual salary was not specified, but based on the latter figure, he was to make between $1 million and $1.2 million.

A USSF spokesman said the organization did not want to comment on the salary differences. The latest 990 tax form is for the fiscal year from April 2018 through March 2019, but the USSF said salaries are for the entirety of 2018.

Bruce Arena collected $1.275 million ($900,000 base salary) for 9½ months of work in 2017 before stepping down after the U.S. men’s team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He received a $300,000 settlement.

Between Arena’s departure and Berhalter’s appointment, interim coach Dave Sarachan made about $240,000 from January through November 2018, tax records show.

The U.S. men have not advanced past the World Cup’s round of 16 since 2002, though the number of fully invested programs in the men’s game dwarfs the women’s game and the pathway to a World Cup berth is much more difficult for the American men.

Ellis, who stepped aside last year after 5½ years of service and consecutive World Cup titles, had a base salary of $291,029 in 2017 and close to $390,000 the next year.

Leading to the World Cup, she received another raise, which did not fall within the time-frame of the latest tax records. Estimates placed her base salary at $500,000. She did not receive a bonus for success in the World Cup qualifying tournament but did earn considerable bonuses for winning the World Cup.

Those figures, as well as new coach Vlatko Andonovski’s salary, will appear on next year’s tax records.

England’s Phil Neville is believed to be the second highest-paid women’s coach in recent years with a base salary of at least $350,000.

The highest-paid U.S. coach in 2018, though, was someone long out of a job: Jurgen Klinsmann, the men’s boss who was fired in fall 2016. Because he had a long-term contract, the federation had to make payments of $3.35 million in 2017 and $1.475 million in 2018, totaling more than $4.8 million, tax records show.

The 2018 records also show full-time players on the women’s team received about $170,000 in base salary (for playing for both the U.S. squad and a National Women’s Soccer League team) and up to $146,000 in bonuses, tied to appearances, performance incentives and qualifying for the World Cup.

The rewards for winning the World Cup are dictated by the collective bargaining agreement between the players and federation. Those figures have not been disclosed but reportedly top out at $110,000 apiece.

FIFA, the sport’s global governing body, paid $30 million in bonuses at the Women’s World Cup last year, including $4 million to the winner.

That was twice as much as in 2015 but still a fraction of what the men receive: $400 million overall, led by champion France with $38 million.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has pledged to double the women’s prize money for the 2023 tournament.

Revenue generated by the men’s and women’s competitions is complicated because FIFA bundles such things as TV rights and sponsorship deals.

Global viewership of the 2018 men’s tournament (64 matches) was three times higher than the 2019 women’s competition (52 games), though for the first time, the Women’s World Cup surpassed 1 billion viewers over four weeks.

The lawsuit filed by the U.S. women’s players against the federation concerns broader issues; the players say there is inequitable compensation and support compared to the men’s program.

The teams, however, have separate collective bargaining agreements, and the men do not receive base salaries. Most of the men’s earnings come from contracts with professional clubs around the world.

Mediation between the women’s players and USSF broke down in August.

Last week, the union representing the men’s national team players spoke out in support of the women, saying the USSF “has been working very hard to sell a false narrative to the public and even to members of Congress. They have been using this false narrative as a weapon against current and former members” of the women’s team.

In response, the USSF said, “Our goal is to determine fair and equitable compensation for our USMNT and USWNT, while also being mindful of how and where we invest our overall financial resources so that we can continue to focus on investing in the development of our players, coaches and referees at all levels.”

The 2018 tax form also shows chief executive Dan Flynn was the USSF’s highest active employee that year at almost $900,000 in base salary and bonuses. Jay Berhalter, the chief commercial and strategy officer, was close to $800,000.

Flynn retired last year, and Berhalter, older brother of the men’s coach, is leaving this month.

Others were on a pay scale higher than Ellis’s in 2018.

Tab Ramos, the former under-20 men’s coach and youth technical director, made $460,000 overall. He is now coaching MLS’s Houston Dynamo.

Earnie Stewart received $291,667 of base salary in six months as the men’s general manager; he had been hired midway through the year. Stewart, a former national team player, is now the USSF’s sporting director, overseeing the men’s and women’s programs.