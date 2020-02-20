Financial terms were not disclosed, but United General Manager Dave Kasper said United will use targeted allocation money, which means Gressel will earn at least $650,000 annually.

His previous deal, which was to expire at the end of this season, would have paid him about $150,000 this year — a hefty raise for a German-born attacker who has recorded 15 goals and 35 assists since leaving Providence College.

“It’s been a long time,” he said of talks that began with Atlanta early last year. “It was a difficult season mentally at times — very difficult for me last year. Being traded relieved some of that because I knew most likely something was going to happen with the contract here.

“It’s been different [this week] not having to think about it and not having to call my agent every day.”

Gressel, 26, and Peruvian national team midfielder Edison Flores were United’s high-end acquisitions this winter, and with returning standout Paul Arriola sidelined for several months with an ACL injury, Gressel’s importance to the team has grown.

The 2017 MLS rookie of the year will probably start at right wing — a position Arriola manned much of the past 2½ years. Had he been healthy, Arriola might have moved to the left side.

Both sides in the contract talks wanted to complete negotiations before the Feb. 29 opener against the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field.

“It has obviously been on Julian’s mind for quite some time and moving into his last year [of the contract], we wanted to get something done now,” Kasper said. “We wanted to put it to bed as soon as we could.”

Gressel said he is carefree heading into the season, adding, “Now I want to show the D.C. United fans and the team that I deserve that contract.”

>> Arriola, who damaged his right knee in a friendly last weekend, returned to Washington on Thursday and will see a team doctor Friday to determine a plan for surgery and recovery.

It remains unclear whether he miss the entire season, as well as the start of the U.S. national team’s World Cup qualifying schedule late in the summer.

“We’ll know more soon about what lies ahead,” Kasper said.

>> Jonathan Campbell, a center back who started 53 times in four seasons with Chicago and Seattle, began a tryout Thursday and might receive playing time in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Philadelphia Union.

Campbell, 26, did not have his option exercised by the Sounders after last season.

Aaron Maund, a free agent center back with nine years of pro experience, was cut Thursday after joining United at the start of preseason. Right back-midfielder Carter Manley was also released.

Both might receive offers to play for second-division Loudoun United.

The organization continues to pursue defensive help overseas, Kasper said. With Donovan Pines sidelined several weeks with an ankle injury, United has only two natural center backs under contract: Frederic Brillant and Steven Birnbaum.

Kasper said the team could sign two defenders before the May 5 transfer window closes.

As for immediate help, he said, “the important thing is to find the right player and not feel rushed.”

>> United played expansion Nashville SC to a 1-1 draw Wednesday. Estonian forward Erik Sorga scored in the eighth minute and Nashville drew even with a penalty kick four minutes later.

United Coach Ben Olsen started secondary players, then inserted many of his opening-day starters with about 30 minutes left. For precautionary reasons, attackers Edison Flores and Yamil Asad did not play. Both are likely to start Saturday.

>> MLS confirmed United will host a Mexican club in the Leagues Cup round of 16 on July 21 or 22. A draw will determine the matchups in the second edition of the tournament, which features eight teams from MLS and eight from Liga MX, culminating Sept. 16.