The 35-year-old had just tossed 42 pitches across two simulated innings. That he felt a few pangs in his shoulder, and not anywhere else, was viewed as a little victory. Scherzer is coming off a very odd year for the Washington Nationals. He had been perpetually healthy, and averaging 32 starts a season, before his body acted up. His July included three diagnoses in 16 days — a mid-back strain, bursitis below the scapula in his right shoulder blade, then a mild rhomboid strain — before dealing with neck spasms in the World Series.

Scherzer finished with 27 regular season appearances and pitched until Oct. 30. It was fair, heading into the winter, to consider his health a question mark. But Scherzer felt normal by December, when his throwing program picked up, and was encouraged by Wednesday’s live batting practice. The shoulder soreness was welcomed and normal. It was exciting because there was no soreness anywhere else.

“In spring training, you have to put yourself through some fatigue. That’s good for you,” said Scherzer, who is expected to make his spring training debut against the Houston Astros on Saturday. “That’s when you know you’re pushing the limit in how you’re building up. This is honestly the most dangerous time of the year for pitchers. This is when you see a good amount of Tommy Johns across the league and everything. I’m always scared of that.”

The ace faced Trea Turner, Adam Eaton, Starlin Castro, Wilmer Difo, Brandon Snyder and Mac Williamson. He will soon face some version of Houston’s lineup. The Nationals have again hitched their identity to starting pitching, with a returning rotation of Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez. Their fifth starter will be one of Joe Ross, Erick Fedde or Austin Voth, with depth options in Kyle McGowin and Ben Braymer.

That leaves limited experience behind the top four arms. And that is why the health of Scherzer, Strasburg, Corbin and Sánchez will be essential to success.

Washington starters finished second in the league with 938⅔ innings last season. They finished first in the league 21.4 wins above replacement. Both figures were important because of how bad the bullpen was. But even with a retooled relief corps, including the addition of Will Harris, this team will go as its rotation does. That begins with Scherzer, as it has since 2015, and is why each small step of his spring should be monitored.

“For me, when I say fatigue, that’s a good thing,” Scherzer said. “Because if you’re not ready for some of this throwing, it’s not fatigue. You get hurt. Or even worse, you get injured.

“So for me, you’ve got to know that line of where you’re at: ‘Hey, got some fatigue. Right where I wanted to be.’ I know my arm will be tired after the next start and I’ll be back out there again pretty soon. Understanding that process of spring training over the years, I know exactly where I need to be.”

A slight pause then brought what the Nationals need to keep hearing.

“And I’m exactly where I need to be.”