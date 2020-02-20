What are some of the biggest questions facing the Nationals during spring training? Aside from Carter Kieboom, their potential third baseman, the answer is Ross, Fedde and Voth.

“I’m pretty used to this,” Fedde admitted with a laugh. “This is, what, the third spring training now that everyone is asking if I’m going to be the fifth starter? If anything, Austin is the new one to this. It feels like people have been putting Joe and me in the same sentences for a long time.”

And it feels like that because it’s true. Fedde, 26, has been in and out of the mix since 2017. Ross, 26, made 13 starts for the Nationals in 2015, appeared in the playoffs in 2016, then fell behind following Tommy John surgery. Voth, 27, emerged last year after a rough debut in 2018 and impressed with increased velocity and a four-pitch mix.

One of the right-handers will round out a rotation stacked with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez. Another is expected to round out an eight-man bullpen. If the odd man out is Fedde, he has a remaining minor league option and can be sent down without going on waivers. If the odd man out is Ross or Voth, who don’t have minor league options, Washington would risk losing either in the waiver process.

Last February, the Nationals signed veteran Jeremy Hellickson to fill out the starting staff, even after pledging to give Ross and Fedde a fair shot. This February, they are giving that shot to Ross, Fedde and Voth, and they have just over a month to decide.

“It doesn’t really feel too different,” Voth said. “If you think about it too much, maybe you can get in your own head. But every guy in here comes to spring looking to earn a spot, prove himself, whatever. So this is just another opportunity.”

Fedde’s option works against him in some ways, because the Nationals can shuttle him up and down without consequence. That’s why a handful of people in the organization believe Ross and Voth will take the final spots on the 26-man roster, leaving Fedde in the minors — probably with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators — to begin the season. He would then be the first pitcher called upon if there is an injury or a need for a spot starter. Fedde is all too familiar with the role.

But Manager Dave Martinez is still calling it an open competition, giving Fedde an outside chance. Fedde strung together a few solid starts last spring and two more in August, but otherwise he struggled to push three times through opposing orders. He battled command issues, as he has for years now, and couldn’t quite figure out his own breaking ball. It was great one day, bad the next, and he spent this offseason refining his grip and arm slot for that pitch.

Ross is coming off an odd season, too, having bounced between the rotation and bullpen. The Nationals used him as an emergency reliever in April, when they were begging for anyone to get outs in the seventh and eighth innings. That led him back to the minors, where he was stretched back out, and he was a starter again by late summer. He then found a rhythm while filling in for an injured Scherzer, and he posted a 2.75 ERA over his final eight starts of the season. And that included the New York Mets tagging him for seven earned runs Sept. 2.

“As we all know, the injury slowed him down,” Martinez said of Ross last week. “But I always felt like those guys that had Tommy John, this spring was the spring I thought he’ll be back to the Joe Ross we saw early in his career. And so far, he looks like that guy. The ball’s coming out really well.”

Voth is still a bit of a wild card, even after he earned a roster spot for the National League wild-card game, NL Division Series and NL Championship Series in October. He was eventually shut down before the World Series when his shoulder tendinitis flared up. He finished the year with a 3.30 ERA in nine regular season appearances, eight of them starts, and was able to avoid contact. His fastball reached 95 to 96 mph in early innings, making him an attractive possibility for the bullpen. His curveball made up a fifth of his total pitches, and it was his go-to pitch in put-away counts.

When he sat down to review 2019, Voth was unhappy with the inconsistency of his slider velocity. He went headfirst into analytics, clicking through a bunch of websites, and noticed his slider traveled anywhere between 82 and 88 mph and that he could fix that with refined mechanics. He wants it to rest in the high 80s, to give him a low-90s fastball, high-80s breaking ball (the slider), mid-80s change-up and a low-80s breaking ball with his curve.

“If I can nail down that mix, I’d be in really good shape,” Voth said. “It’s not necessarily like I see this as a last shot. But I’m 27, out of options, and at this point it’s really time to show the front office and coaches what you can do for them.”

That word — options — could be what ultimately decides this three-pitcher race. It could make it less a competition and more an assignment of roles. The most logical result, given the hints and recent past, is Ross becomes the fifth starter, Voth a long reliever and Fedde the next man up. But a lot could happen between now and Opening Day.