Marks confirmed reports earlier in the day that Irving had decided to have an arthroscopic procedure to address a right shoulder impingement. The general manager noted that Irving had been consulting with specialists, and that the “group consensus” was that “this is the best course of action.”

“He’s obviously upset about this,” Marks said of Irving, but he added, “We look at our players’ long-term health as our No. 1 priority. … We’re looking at the big picture here. We’re not looking at the next two-three months, we’re looking at the next two-three years.”

AD

AD

Durant was never expected to play this season, Marks reiterated Thursday, given that he is coming off a rupture of his right Achilles’ tendon while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Durant subsequently signed with the Nets in free agency, as did Irving in defecting from the Boston Celtics, but while the team is still in position to make the playoffs this season, it will look a lot like the scrappy squad of lesser-known players who crashed last year’s postseason party.

Marks acknowledged that he would have liked to have gotten a longer look at how his team fared while being led on the court by Irving, who ended up playing just 20 games. In addition to the shoulder issue, which cost him 26 games earlier this season before a cortisone shot allowed him to return to the court in January, he missed five games with a knee injury and another with hamstring tightness.

Irving also sat out a game after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death, but it was his spate of injuries that continued an unfortunate, career-long pattern. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, following a toe injury that limited him to just 11 games in his one season at Duke, Irving has played in fewer than 70 games in six of his nine NBA seasons. Even a campaign in which he notched a career-high 75 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers ended with a fractured kneecap in Game 1 of the 2015 NBA Finals.

AD

AD

In early January, Irving told reporters (via SNY) that getting surgery to repair his ailing shoulder “definitely crossed my mind.”

“I wouldn’t be honest with you if I didn’t tell you that, but I thought that the next step in the progression was to get the cortisone and see how it responds, and then move on from that point,” he said. “We’ll see in two months or so if it still lasts, or in a month or so. Or it could start hurting in the next two weeks. I don’t know, but I’m going to continue on the process that I am of rehabbing and trying to get back out there with the guys.”

On Thursday, Marks said of Irving, “He wants to be out there with his guys, but it gets to the point where you say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

AD

A six-time all-star, Irving displayed his offensive brilliance in a Jan. 31 game in which he scored 54 points on 19-of-23 shooting at home against the Chicago Bulls. However, in his next game, at the Washington Wizards, Irving hurt his knee and he hasn’t seen the court since.

AD

Irving ends his season having averaged career highs in points (27.4), rebounds (5.2) and player efficiency rating (26.3), with an NBA-leading .922 free throw percentage. His 6.4 assists made for the second-best mark of his career, as did his .595 true shooting percentage.

Calling the upcoming surgical procedure “relatively straightforward,” Marks said Irving “should be back in plenty of time to be working out this summer and be ready, obviously, for next season.”

AD

In Irving’s absence, the Nets’ second- and third-leading scorers, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert, will return to being the main engines of the team’s offense. Marks called it a “great opportunity” for that pair.