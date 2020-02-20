“John is the best one to help him with the systems,” Reirden said. “He’s been doing it for six years and knows the details that are expected from the D so I think it is a good guy for him to learn from … it’s something we can gain from and also take a look at other pairs as well."

Dillon also will take over Siegenthaler’s role on the penalty kill, and the plan is to try Dillon in multiple different systems Thursday night and then find the best fits going forward. Dillon said he believes he will fit in well with a physical Capitals group, and he’s happy to be playing alongside big hitters such as Tom Wilson, Alex Ovechkin, Radko Gudas, Garnet Hathaway rather than against them.

“It’s nice not having to take those bumps,” Dillon said. “It’s nice having those guys on your team. I love to play a physical brand for my style of game. I pride myself on being hard to play against. But at the same time I think I’ve really worked on other parts of my game to be able to keep up, whether that’s the fast teams or the big, strong, physical playoff teams. I think that in retrospect, just being prepared and ready to rock and roll. I’m gonna be throwing my weight around for sure, but again, just ready to rock and roll tonight.”

After arriving Wednesday afternoon, Dillon was able to grab dinner, the only hiccup being his attire: shorts and sandals ill-suited for February in Washington.

“I had my California backpack with me, so yeah it wasn’t too bad, just walking around the area here,” Dillon said with a laugh. “Yeah, definitely not in San Jose but at the same time, it was great weather in my opinion. I’m a Canadian boy so not too bad at all.”

In addition to Dillon’s arrival, center Evgeny Kuznetsov will be back in the lineup for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury in the second period of the team’s Feb. 10 game against the New York Islanders. He will play in his usual spot as the team’s second-line center, moving Lars Eller back to the third line.

Brendan Leipsic also will be a healthy scratch tonight for the first time this season, in favor of Travis Boyd. Leipsic has three goals and eight assists in 59 games. Boyd, who Reirden said will bring more offense to the fourth line, has three goals and seven assists in 23 games.

“Want to look to create a little more of a competitive environment,” Reirden said. “Leipsic has not been out of the lineup this year, and the fourth line, I think they’ve been pretty consistent all year, but some ups and downs with them recently. They kind of fall along with our team; we are just looking for a different look.”

In net, Braden Holtby (21-13-4) will get the nod against Montreal. It will be his fourth straight start. Over his past four appearances, Holtby has stopped 97 of 104 shots, posting a 2.08 goals against average and .933 save percentage during that span.