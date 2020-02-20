Players are scheduled to speak by conference call Friday after scrapping plans for an in-person meeting Thursday in Washington of each team’s player reps. Under NFLPA rules, the deal would have to be approved by at least two-thirds of the 32 player reps and then by a majority of all players.

The owners “probably” will move forward with their plan to implement the expanded, 14-team playoff field next season even if the players decline to ratify the new CBA, according to one person familiar with the planning of the league and owners. The owners have included the expanded playoffs in the negotiations with the NFLPA but, in their view, don’t need the players’ approval to increase the size of the postseason field from 12 to 14 teams. The NFLPA in the past has contended that the owners cannot unilaterally expand the playoff field.

Under the proposed format for the expanded playoffs, seven teams in each conference would qualify for the postseason instead of the current six. Only one team in each conference, rather than the current two, would be given a first-round playoff bye. There would be six opening-round playoff games league-wide, three in each conference, rather than the current four.

Owners took the vote during a special meeting at a New York hotel. The league said the owners also resolved to move forward with the final year of the existing CBA if the players fail to ratify the proposed new deal.