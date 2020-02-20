The Nationals took on the Boston Red Sox in Annapolis on April 1, 2017 in the first of what was supposed to be three annual installments of the Naval Academy Baseball Classic. The teams toured the Academy grounds and ate breakfast with midshipmen. Future games, however, were shut down due to a territorial dispute between the Orioles and Nationals. Anne Arundel County, where Annapolis is located, falls under Orioles territory, according to the MLB Constitution.

The Orioles permitted that contest with the Red Sox to take place, but no more Nationals’ exhibitions in Annapolis were allowed going forward. Baltimore announced a partnership with the Naval Academy in February 2018 that included a 2019 exhibition game in Annapolis, which ultimately did not happen. Before Opening Day last season, the Orioles toured the Naval Academy and spent time with the Midshipmen. Both the Orioles and the Mets plan to do the same thing before this year’s game.

Tickets for the exhibition game will not be available to the public, but select Orioles season-ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets.

The contest between the Orioles and Mets will mark the 13th exhibition game played by MLB teams in Annapolis and the seventh time the Orioles have played in Maryland’s state capital, according to the Naval Academy. Prior games included:

Washington Nationals vs. Boston Red Sox, April 1, 2017

Houston Astros vs. Navy, May 4, 1987

Baltimore Orioles vs. Navy, April 11, 1985

Baltimore Orioles vs. Navy, April 5, 1984

Baltimore Orioles vs. Navy, April 8, 1983

New York Yankees vs. Navy, March 22, 1983

Kansas City Royals vs. Navy, April 20, 1978

Baltimore Orioles vs. Navy, April 9, 1979

Baltimore Orioles vs. Navy, May 9, 1977

Baltimore Orioles vs. Navy, May 10, 1973

Boston Red Sox vs. Navy, May 1, 1972

Detroit Tigers vs. Navy, May 13, 1971

Baltimore Orioles vs. Navy, May 4, 1970 (Rained out)

The Mets open the season at home against the Nationals on March 26 and travel to take on the defending World Series champions in Washington’s home opener on April 2.