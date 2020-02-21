The weigh-in is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, site of Saturday night’s highly anticipated and emotionally charged rematch.

“The reason the decision was made, on behalf of the commission, is because the press conference spoke for itself,” NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told ESPN, which first reported the news.

“The actions of the two fighters pushing each other, which was not staged, is not indicative of the image of our sport as a major league sport, thus having a faceoff is not in the best interest in the health and safety of the fighters, the public and the event.”

Other incidents at recent weigh-ins include Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez pushing each other before their rematch Sept. 15, 2018, in Las Vegas and Terence “Bud” Crawford taking a swing that just missed Jose Benavidez Jr. one month later in Omaha, Neb.

At the Fury-Wilder news conference, Wilder pushed Fury, who regained his balance after falling back several steps. Fury retaliated, and security had to intervene to separate the combatants who fought to a split draw in their first meeting Dec. 1, 2018, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

That initial fight included Wilder twice knocking down Fury but unable to finish the deal. In the second knockdown in the 12th round, Fury appeared out for good but, in stunning fashion, sat up and rose to his to his feet to complete the bout, setting up immediate calls for a rematch.

In another unprecedented move, ESPN and Fox are joining forces to broadcast the fight, an indication of the elevated interest, not to mention potential revenue at the gate and via pay-per-view, the rematch is generating.

“If this fight depends on a faceoff to sell it, we have not done our job,” said Bob Arum, chairman of Top Rank, which promotes Fury. “This commission realizes, because of ESPN and Fox, that boxing is back as a major sport, and we’re not going to f--- it up by having these guys push each other or fight each other at a weigh-in.

“It doesn’t happen in the NFL or Major League Baseball or the NBA, where you have the athletes pushing and shoving before their contest. Boxing is now a major sport, and we will conduct ourselves like one.”

Disappointed over the confrontation between Wilder and Fury at the news conference, Arum, at that point, had called off the weigh-in faceoff before the NSAC made the decision official the following day.