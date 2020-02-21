Lynch’s previous acting experience includes appearances on the TV comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The League.” No matter how many lines Lynch has in “Westworld,” it will be hard for Beast Mode to deliver a more memorable performance than the one he gave after the Seahawks’ divisional round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers in January.

“Take care of y’all’s bodies, take care of y’all’s chicken, take care of y’all’s mental,” Lynch, who is not expected to return to the Seahawks, told reporters as part of his parting advice to younger players. “Because, look, we ain’t lasting that long. I had a couple players that I played with that they’re no longer here no more — they’re no longer — so you feel me? Take care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies, y’all chicken, so when y’all ready to walk away, y’all walk away and you’ll be able to do what y’all want to do.”

Lynch, who didn’t rule out playing in 2020, rushed for 67 yards and four touchdowns in three games, including two in the playoffs, for Seattle last season after returning to the Seahawks for the final game of the regular season.