What was discussed during such a long visit? “If I wanted everyone to know what was discussed in there, I would have had you guys in the meeting.”

Are the Astros worried about possible retaliation during the regular season? “When you have comments publicly about what may happen on the field, it’s hard to ignore those.”

Did the Astros express frustration with the dialogue around baseball and how other players have directed their anger at them? “I know it is being reflected as a sign-stealing, technology issue. But the truth is that technology discussion goes way beyond what is coming out of a replay room.”

That last point was the crux of Clark’s remarks. He is in the middle of striking a delicate balance of representing the Astros and the major leagues’ other 29 teams, who are upset that Houston used technology to illegally steal signs in 2017 and 2018. The union helped negotiate immunity for Astros players who participated in Major League Baseball’s investigation. Now, many opposing players have said the lack of punishment for the Astros’ players was a mistake. The MLBPA is responsible for protecting all players, on and off the field, but a handful have suggested the Astros deserve to get beaned.

Clark wants to start a conversation that goes beyond this case and the use of in-game technology. The union is in discussions with MLB about regulating immediate access to in-game video, the function of replay rooms and how close those rooms are to the dugout. Clark noted Friday that those talks became more formal last week. But baseball’s greater issue, he argued, is a culture that is using technology and numbers to maximize efficiency and change the game.

“It’s manifesting itself in how player service time is being manipulated. It’s manifesting itself in a way that we’re seeing abuses of the injured list. It’s manifesting itself [in a way] that is affecting the type of game that is being played on the field,” he said. “So I know a lot of the headlines say ‘sign-stealing.’ But the truth is that this conversation about technology is much larger than that.”

The undercurrent of his comments was that this culture led to the elaborate sign-stealing scheme in Houston. He then broadened its reach to free agency, service-time manipulation, salary arbitration and player evaluation, saying, “There are a number of moving pieces here, and the backdrop of those pieces is technology, and the backdrop of that technology being left unchecked is how we develop this culture of it’s okay to do all these things that affect the game."

Clark spoke in generalities, as he often does with the media, but he described the culture as “very problematic.” The implications he outlined, however vaguely, are that technology is being used to devalue players and dictate their actions in a compromising way. Clark characterized the Astros as “contrite," “passionate” and “focused,” even after their apologies were widely panned. While not offering specifics, Clark did say they were worried about retaliation and the safety of their families.

After Clark’s address, Astros outfielder Josh Reddick told reporters that he has received death threats via social media and, in one case, someone wrote, “I hope your kid gets cancer.” Houston shortstop Carlos Correa added that “everyone in [the Astros’ clubhouse] is getting death threats.” Player well-being was one area where Clark was willing to narrow his answers to the Astros’ situation.

“We’ve had conversations with the league about making sure that the team’s safety, that the individual player safety, the safety of their family is not an issue moving forward," Clark said. "So when I talk about the humanization of the guys, and I talk about the types of dialogue we have over the course of four hours, there is no doubt that the players and their families being able to go to and from the ballpark and perform safely is a piece of the puzzle, too.”

The MLBPA in recent years has spent spring training traveling to each team for a closed-door meeting. This year it tried something different, holding a gathering for the Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins at a neutral site Friday afternoon. All of those teams train in the same area, and union leaders thought that getting out of their team facilities, and around players from other clubs, would spark open and honest discussion. The expectation is that they will hold similar events for the teams that spend February and March training in Arizona.