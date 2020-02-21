

Pete Alonso has plenty of power, and so does New York's pitching staff. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

The top contenders entering baseball’s 2020 season are mostly obvious. The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off their acquisition of Mookie Betts and coming off a 106-win season, are widely thought of as the favorites to win the World Series, with the New York Yankees (who won 103 games last season) not too far behind. And yes, the Houston Astros should be thought of as contenders, too, despite remaining embroiled in the fallout of a cheating scandal that taints their 2017 championship run.

But one team sticks out like a sore thumb at the top of many projections: the New York Mets, a club that went 86-76 last season and has already hired two managers for the upcoming campaign. Not only are the Mets expected to end a three-year postseason drought in 2020, they are actually projected to win the NL East, a division that includes the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals.

By some calculations, the Mets are the seventh-most talented team in the majors. By some calculations, in fact, they’re the second-most talented team in the National League.

Perhaps the most optimistic regular season projection for New York comes from Clay Davenport, a baseball sabermetrician who co-founded Baseball Prospectus in 1996. His method, based on computerized projections for performance rates and estimates of playing time, concludes the Mets will win 93 games in 2020, five more than the Nationals and eight more than the Atlanta Braves, who’ve won the division two years in a row. Much of the optimism fueling Davenport’s projections, as with others discussed below, comes from New York’s pitching staff, which is projected to be one of the best in baseball.

“The Mets have the best pitching in the National League,” Davenport said in a phone interview. “Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Marcus Stroman as the front of the rotation will stand against anybody, and New York’s fourth and fifth starters, Rick Porcello and Steven Matz, are better than any fourth and fifth starter in the division.”

It’s tough to argue with that point. DeGrom, winner of consecutive National League Cy Young awards, led the league in strikeouts (255) last season and has one of the best change-ups in the game, holding batters to a .185 average on at-bats ending on the pitch in 2019. His slider was also filthy; more than a third of the 286 at-bats against him that ended with the pitch last season were strikeouts. Syndergaard was the ninth-most valuable National League pitcher of 2019, according to FanGraphs (4.4 wins above replacement), and is expected to produce a similar effort in 2020.

Stroman, acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays midseason, struck out 60 batters in 59⅔ innings for the Mets, a career-high rate. Those three, plus Porcello (2.1 projected fWAR in 2020) and Matz (2.1 projected fWAR in 2020), are looking like the third-best starting pitching staff in baseball, trailing only the Yankees and Nationals in starting pitcher supremacy.

Pitcher (2020 Davenport projections) W L IP ERA SO BB Jacob deGrom 17 9 200.7 3.23 248 61 Noah Syndergaard 14 11 177.7 3.84 182 61 Marcus Stroman 14 11 179.3 3.87 160 66 Rick Porcello 13 11 184.7 4.19 168 51 Steven Matz 11 11 159.3 4.37 151 60

FanGraphs also projects the Mets to finish first in the NL East, with 87 wins, second only to the Dodgers with 97 in the National League.

While FanGraphs’ projections naturally also like the Mets’ rotation, the system is also impressed by New York’s bullpen, explained Dan Szymborski, creator of the ZiPS projection system, which fuels the estimates found on FanGraphs.

“ZiPS sees [closer] Edwin Diaz as a bounce-back candidate this year,” Szymborski said. “ZiPS estimates how many home runs should have allowed based on their secondary stats such as exit velocity and launch angle, and Diaz was one of the pitchers that had one of the largest differences between how many home runs they allowed compared to what they should have allowed. It does not see him allowing over two home runs per nine innings again in 2020.”

Indeed, 27 percent of flyballs hit against Diaz became home runs in 2019, a career high rate and almost double the major league average (15 percent), leading to a bloated 5.59 ERA. If Diaz experienced league average results on balls in play and a league-average sequencing of balls in play (also known as Fielding Independent Pitching, or FIP), we would expect his ERA to drop to 4.51. It would drop even further to 3.07 if we were to replace his home run total with an estimate of how many home runs he should have allowed given the number of flyballs he surrendered while assuming a league average home run-to-fly ball percentage (expected FIP).

Diaz’s Skill-interactive ERA, which adjusts for the type of ball in play, was 2.63 in 2019, the ninth-best mark among relievers pitching at least 50 innings. That’s why a system like ZiPS is betting on a comeback.

And it isn’t just Diaz. In addition to their closer, the Mets bullpen will rely on Seth Lugo, Dellin Betances, Brad Brach, Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson and Robert Gsellman, a collection of arms that is expected to contribute a combined 5.1 wins above replacement in 2020, according to FanGraphs, the fifth-highest projected bullpen production.

There’s more. Baseball Prospectus unveiled its new PECOTA projections that, according to the site, should better estimate player skill and anticipated performance by “focusing on understanding the overall skill of each component statistic, both within the player and across baseball.” This new method also has the Mets as the best team in the NL East, projecting New York will win 88 games, one more than the Nationals and five more than the Braves. New York is given a 48 percent chance to win the division, 10 percentage points higher than Washington.

“The Mets, followed closely by the Cincinnati Reds, are the softest divisional favorite from PECOTA’s perspective,” said Harry Pavlidis, director of research and development for Baseball Prospectus and founder of Pitch Info, which provides Pitch f/x data to sites such as FanGraphs, Baseball Prospectus and Brooks Baseball. “But the thing that PECOTA likes the most about the Mets is their pitching. The defense looks sub par and the offense is average, but as it is set up right now, the roster is good enough for the Mets to come out on top of the Nationals to be at least a contender for the division and one of the better non-Dodger teams in the league. ”

One hitter on the Mets roster who is clearly above average is first baseman Pete Alonso. He received 29 of 30 first-place votes en route to the 2019 NL rookie of the year award after batting .260 with 53 home runs (the most ever by a rookie) and 120 RBI. Only Mike Trout (the AL MVP), Christian Yelich, Nelson Cruz and Cody Bellinger (the NL MVP) were better than Alonso at hitting for extra bases. He walked in more than 10 percent of his plate appearances (the league average is less than nine percent) and created runs at a rate 43 percent higher than average after accounting for league and park effects. His outlook for 2020 is just as bright.

“The system loves Alsonso. PECOTA looks at him as one of the premier power hitters in the game,” Pavlidis said. “He has shown an ability to hit for power everywhere he has been, relative to his age, and he walks enough to avoid much regression. PECOTA definitely does not regard him as a fluky hitter. The power is real.”

The rest of the lineup also has some bright spots. Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto are each expected to contribute at least three wins above a replacement player in 2020, with Robinson Canó, Brandon Nimmo (if healthy), J.D. Davis and Wilson Ramos also playing above replacement level. If one or more of them get hot, the Mets could exceed their already lofty expectations.

“There’s one goal, and that’s to win a World Series,” Alsonso said on SNY. “I want to be celebrating on a parade float, drunk as hell, celebrating with my boys. That’s the goal. I want to be having good times with everybody, celebrating, holding up the trophy. There’s so many people that work hard and there are so many of my teammates that work hard, and also the fans deserve that as well. We’re going to work as hard as we can, and we’re going to push to make it happen.”

At least three different projection systems aren’t willing to bet against them.

