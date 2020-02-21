Please keep reaching out on Twitter or by email — jesse.dougherty@washpost.com — if there’s anything you’d like to see in the next Nationals spring training notebook. The plan is to use your responses in a mailbag-type format in the near future, and the feedback is also helping to shape our understanding of what you, the readers, are interested in.

Of all the reactions to the idea of Trea Turner hitting third, and there were many, Turner’s was by far the most telling: The 26-year-old shortstop thought it was a joke. He has one at-bat — one! — in that spot across his five-year career. He spent almost all of last season batting first, in front of Adam Eaton, and has 1,572 career plate appearances in the leadoff spot. He has otherwise hit second (444 career plate appearances), sixth (52) and seventh (20).

AD

AD

Manager Dave Martinez first floated Turner as a possible candidate for the third spot in the lineup in mid-January. The Nationals have been looking for one since Anthony Rendon departed, leaving a star-sized crater in the middle of their order. Since the start of spring training, Martinez has mentioned trying Victor Robles as his leadoff batter, which would then enable Turner to slide a couple spots down. The top of the lineup, in that case, would be Robles, Eaton, Turner and Juan Soto. It would require Robles taking the next step and considerably improving his on-base percentage. Yet there is also a reason Martinez would prefer to avoid this look.

Turner is one of the league’s most effective base stealers, and finished last year with 35 steals in 40 attempts. That was after leading the National League with 43 steals in 2018. But if he were hitting in front of Soto, and was on first, Martinez feels Turner could become hesitant to run. An open first base might compel pitchers to work around Soto’s feared bat. The best scenario is Turner batting ahead of Eaton, a sound situational hitter who is used to giving Turner a chance to steal.

That leaves Martinez without a set solution, and he is already considering others. Howie Kendrick and Ryan Zimmerman are candidates, but, since they are platoon players, Martinez would likely want a fairly consistent top four. And that is why this is bound to end with Starlin Castro batting third. The 29-year-old is expected to be Washington’s everyday second baseman, and showed a solid mix of power and contact toward the end of 2019. It came after an abysmal start to the year, in which he hit .254, and he finished the second half with 16 home runs and a .302/.334/.588 slash line.

AD

AD

The uptick came once he opened his stance and committed to pulling balls in the air. If he is still that hitter, or at least some version of it, he profiles well hitting third between Eaton and Soto. Then Turner can remain in the leadoff position, a spot that makes much more sense.

Eaton keeps tinkering with his stride, and will likely keep doing so as the spring progresses. During the NLCS in October, when Eaton was struggling at the plate, he went to hitting coach Kevin Long, who suggested he eliminate his stride altogether. Eaton has tried being a “no-stride” hitter throughout his career, and, after making the tweak, batted .320 with two homers and six RBI in the World Series. That approach had him picking his foot an inch off the ground and dropping it into the dirt before swinging. But while facing live pitching the past few days, Eaton has used a higher leg kick that looks closer to what he did for most of last season.

There has been some light buzz within the organization surrounding 25-year-old reliever Jhonatan German. A few members of the front office have suggested keeping an eye on him. A few players have mentioned the movement and deceptiveness of his stuff. German, a native of the Dominican Republic, is a nonroster invitee after excelling with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators last summer. He had a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings, walked just one batter and did not allow a home run while pitching for the Senators.

AD

AD

German’s fastball sits between 94 and 96 mph, but the extension of his release makes it appear faster. Catcher Tres Barrera pointed to him Thursday and said, “Those are the longest arms I have ever seen!” They even seem disproportionate to his 6-foot-4 frame. But they make it so his heat seems a few ticks faster, and hitters notice. One player who faced German in live batting practice walked away with a wide-eyed assessment: “It shouldn’t be too long before he is in the show."

JB Shuck is a long shot to make the Nationals, but the veteran could be useful to have in the organization. Shuck, 32, is a two-way player who pitches and plays the outfield. He has thrown just two innings in his major league career — one in 2016, the other last year with the Pittsburgh Pirates — but the Nationals have worked him out on the mound. He otherwise received scattered at-bats in Pittsburgh in 2019, making 10 appearances in right field, seven in left and three in center.

Marginal two-way players are more intriguing after a flurry of rule changes. Roster expanded to 26 players, and teams can carry a maximum of 13 pitchers. But a two-way player does not count toward that total, which could allow clubs to sneak another arm into the mix. And that could be prudent with new restrictions on when position players can pitch. They used to be allowed to no matter the situation. But MLB amended that, and now position players can only pitch in extra innings or if their team is ahead or behind by at least six runs.

AD

AD

That amendment does not apply to two-way players, and that is how Shuck makes his case. It could be argued that he’d fitter better on an AL team, since they don’t typically need five bench players in a given game. Yet Shuck is with the Nationals, as another non-roster invitee, and will have the chance to pitch and hit left-handed this spring.

“It can be a weapon,” he said of his two-way ability, adding: “If you can have that 26th guy be another guy you can throw in there in not just blowout games, I think it’ll help big time. If you can save 20, 30 innings off your late-inning guys and all your other [relievers], that’s a huge deal.”

Sam Fortier contributed to this report.

AD