“Today, the NFLPA Board of Player Representatives did not take a vote on the principal terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement,” the union said in a written statement. “Our player leadership looks forward to meeting with NFL management again next week before the Board takes a vote shortly after.”

There were indications earlier Friday that the NFLPA was planning to put the proposed CBA — which includes a 17-game regular season, an expanded set of playoffs and changes to the sport’s marijuana policy and system of player discipline — to a vote of all NFL players for possible ratification. But the NFLPA, whose ruling executive committee voted Friday against recommending ratification of the deal, instead expressed its desire to meet with owners and league representatives before proceeding.

It’s not clear if the league and owners are willing to negotiate further or make additional concessions to the players. The NFL said in a written statement Thursday, following the owners’ ratification vote, that the owners “also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms” of the new CBA.

Some players have expressed opposition to a 17-game season, citing health and safety concerns. The proposed CBA would be ratified and put into effect if it is approved by a majority of all NFL players, under NFLPA rules.

Player leaders spoke by conference call Friday and the 11-member executive committee voted, 6-5, against recommending ratification of the deal, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. That was curious, given that the players on the executive committee participated in the process by which DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA’s executive director, and other union leaders negotiated the proposed CBA with representatives of the owners and league.

It previously had been thought that the deal had to be approved by at least two-thirds of the player reps before being put to a vote of all players. But the NFLPA’s constitution says: “Any Collective Bargaining Agreement tentatively agreed to by the Board of Representatives with the owner representatives shall not be binding on the NFLPA until it has been ratified by a majority of the members of the NFLPA voting for ratification or rejection.” It’s not clear when a vote of all players would occur.

Additional details on the proposed CBA emerged Friday. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would continue to resolve players’ appeals of discipline imposed under the personal conduct policy. The initial disciplinary ruling would be made by a neutral person appointed by the league and NFLPA.

If the NFL goes to a 17-game regular season, as it would be empowered to do under the proposed CBA, the additional games would not all be international games. So teams likely would alternate between having eight home games one season and nine home games the next.

Active rosters would increase by two players per team. Teams would have the ability to activate a third player from the injured reserve list per season, up from the current two.

The only ways for a player to be suspended for marijuana would be for a fraudulent or tampered-with test, or if doctors in the program agree that the player is a habitual offender who is at risk and needs time away.

