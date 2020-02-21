The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Outbreaks are common, and the virus is spread easily and quickly through contaminated foods and surfaces.

AD

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the sake of public health, the medical staffs at both the Naval Academy and the University of Maryland have determined that Saturday’s men’s lacrosse game should be postponed to prevent the spread of this highly-infectious illness both among the team and Maryland as the host institution,” Navy said in a release. “The Naval Academy is working with the facilities and athletic training staff to ensure current athletic facilities are being disinfected to prevent further spread.”

AD

The Capital Gazette reports that first-year Navy Coach Joe Amplo canceled practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“I haven’t seen my team since the bus ride on Tuesday night and the plan at this point is that we’re not going to meet as a group until Monday at noon,” Amplo told the Capital Gazette.

AD

Maryland (3-1), which is coming off a 13-12 loss at Villanova on Tuesday, will return to action on Feb. 29 with a home game against Notre Dame. Saturday’s postponement means Navy (2-1) is also off until Feb. 29, when the Midshipmen travel to Lehigh.