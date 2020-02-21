TFW...it’s -17318299427 degrees outside but straight 🔥🔥🔥 inside 👌🏼🏀🙌🏼🐰#5inarow #SuperSophomores #ToriMadeOneToo | @sportscenter | @houseofhighligh | @ncaawbb | @54_sydney | @ajhirschman55 | @peb0526 | @jordan_ferrand | @lindstheuninck | @nelsontori9 pic.twitter.com/ZfARPiyJse— Jackrabbit WBB (@GoJacksWBB) February 21, 2020
As for the game itself, South Dakota State (20-8) topped North Dakota (14-12), 74-61. The Jackrabbits drained six three-pointers against the Fighting Hawks, with half of the output coming from Rylie Cascio Jensen. Burckhard was the only member of the pregame quintet to make a shot from beyond the arc.
The Jackrabbits host South Dakota for Senior Day on Saturday before closing the season on the road against North Dakota State.
Before Game 1 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry knocked down five straight half-court shots in front of the Oracle Arena crowd.
In 2014, Fresno State guard Cezar Guerrero drained five consecutive shots from half court during the Bulldogs’ Red and White Hoops Night.
