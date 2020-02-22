

Guard Eric Ayala and his Maryland teammates defeated Michigan State for the Terrapins' fourth consecutive road win Feb. 15. They'll try to make it five straight Sunday at Ohio State. (Paul Sancya/AP)

More than a month ago, the Maryland men’s basketball team departed Wisconsin with a glaring, worrisome problem. The Terrapins, who had garnered all sorts of preseason praise, could not win a road game. Not in Madison. Not at Iowa a few days before. Maryland’s first four road games followed different scripts, but all ended without success.

The unease reached its peak Jan. 14 in Wisconsin’s Kohl Center, where Maryland let the game unravel in the waning moments. The Terps, up by one, failed to inbound the ball with 13 seconds to go, then allowed the go-ahead three-pointer for a 56-54 loss.

“We didn’t believe we could win that game,” Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said a month later.

A week later against Northwestern, the Big Ten’s last-place team, the Terps trailed by 14 at halftime. But after the break, they managed a turnaround, altering the outcome of that game and perhaps the trajectory of their season. Maryland charged back for a 77-66 win and, after the game, sophomore Jalen Smith, who led the comeback, said the victory took “that little weight off our shoulder.”

No. 7 Maryland (22-4, 12-3) has won every game since, including three more road contests, each one in a hostile environment. The Terps proved they can play well down the stretch with the game on the line, which they didn’t at Wisconsin. They proved they can play with poise and calmness, characteristics that never appeared in a loss at Penn State in December.

Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Terps will visit No. 25 Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) on Sunday, and they’ll have plenty of confidence-boosting outings stored in their recent memory. When the players think back to that game at Wisconsin, it’s as though they’re reflecting on an entirely different team.

“We knew what we needed to do to be the team we wanted to be,” sophomore Eric Ayala said. “Winning road games was something that was key for us and something that we were going to have to do for us to keep moving forward. At this point, it's just about keeping the train rolling.”

Maryland had not won at Indiana since joining the Big Ten for the 2014-15 season, but this team did so four weeks ago with a burst of offense in the final minute followed by a game-sealing stop at the buzzer. Then the Terps played for sole possession of the Big Ten lead at Illinois. After the Illini charged ahead with ease, the Terps eventually climbed back. That win, Turgeon said at the time, “shows a lot about my guys and their toughness.”

When Maryland trailed by seven late at Michigan State, the Terps hit four consecutive three-pointers, the first by Smith and the last three by senior Anthony Cowan Jr., to earn the win. Maryland hadn’t won in East Lansing since December 2014.

When the Maryland staff dropped off the players at their apartments following the Michigan State game, Turgeon preached the need for an even-keeled outlook despite the memorable victory. “Eight games ago, they were talking about how bad we were,” Turgeon said, referencing the loss at Wisconsin. “And now everybody’s telling you how good you are.”

During the winning streak, Smith has averaged 18.9 points and 12.7 rebounds while recording a double-double in all nine games. Cowan has produced 17.7 points and 5.4 assists while showcasing his propensity to make timely three-pointers.

“We've really kind of settled into the way we're playing now,” Turgeon said, “and I think guys know where guys are supposed to be.”

The improvement away from Xfinity Center has been crystal clear. As the Terps started the season 0-4 in road games, they averaged 17 turnovers and only 8.8 assists. During these past four road wins, Maryland has only turned the ball over 7.75 times per game while dishing 15.3 assists.

Record Field goal percentage Three-point percentage Assists Turnovers First four road games 0-4 33.2% 27.3% 8.75 17 Past four road games 4-0 42.8% 38.9% 15.25 7.75

The Terps have shot better and defended well. A switch to zone defense during the first half at Illinois helped spark that comeback. In the final minutes against Michigan State, Turgeon had Smith and junior guard Darryl Morsell work together to defend Spartans point guard Cassius Winston, ensuring that the standout senior wouldn’t have the opportunity to become the hero. Cowan’s clutch shots, the Terps’ defense, a strong start and the comeback added up to a win.

With five games to go, Maryland only needs a 3-2 finish to guarantee at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title. The Terps have road trips to Ohio State, Minnesota and Rutgers ahead, but in the past month, they have proved that games like that are no longer an insurmountable hurdle.

“We’re getting it done on the road right now,” Ayala said before his team headed to East Lansing to take down the Spartans. “And I think the great teams, no matter what the circumstances are, can get it done.”

