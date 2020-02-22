Several of Reddick’s recent posts on Twitter and Instagram include comments from other users targeted toward his wife and children, infant twin boys. Other comments advocate for opposing pitchers to throw at Reddick and his teammates, something certain pitchers, including the Indians’ Mike Clevinger and the Dodgers’ Ross Stripling, have intimated they may attempt.

AD

AD

Astros Manager Dusty Baker appealed to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred earlier this month to protect his players from beanball tactics.

“I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating,” Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis said.

“I put a post of my kid rolling over for the first time and I gotta look down there and see, ‘I hope your kid gets cancer,’” Reddick said. “It makes you really want to see that person in person. Really makes you want to go up to him and see what they would do if you put your face to their face and really get a little bit of retribution for yourself.”

Reddick did not participate in the sign-stealing scheme, according to teammates. But he has also been among the most vocal Houston players urging opposing teams and fans to get over the scandal.

AD

“At some point, you have to move on and not give a s---,” Reddick told The Washington Post earlier in the week. “We’re going to go out there and win and shut everybody up.”

AD

MLB players’ union chief Tony Clark met with the Astros for four hours Friday and spoke with the team about security protocols.

“We’ve had conversations with the league about making sure that the team’s safety, that the individual player safety, the safety of their family is not an issue moving forward,” Clark said. “So when I talk about the humanization of the guys, and I talk about the types of dialogue we have over the course of four hours, there is no doubt that the players and their families being able to go to and from the ballpark and perform safely is a piece of the puzzle, too.”

AD

He added, “I will never apologize for protecting player rights.”

Reddick acknowledged to reporters that road games might take place before more unfriendly crowds eager to jeer at the Astros for using an illegal camera rig in center field to decode opposing teams’ signs. But, he said, the notion that fans appear willing to confront Astros players to air their grievances is harrowing.

AD

“There are ways to add security to a lot of places on the road, whether it be in our hotels, on the way to the field,” he said. “At the field, obviously, being a lot more hostile environment. Be a little crazier. I think, also, at the hotels because you see a lot of people line up at our hotels. They know where we stay, they know what times we usually go to the ballpark. And what time we get back.

AD

“For me, myself having almost 5-month-old boys, it is going to be pretty scary because my wife is going to go want to come on a lot of road trips just because wanting to have my help in raising them and do our parenting thing. So it is definitely something you can think about every night.”