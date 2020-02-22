But back in reality, where this sport resides, it is impossible to ignore the fallout of an ongoing sign-stealing scandal. It has been everywhere these past few weeks. It will continue to be everywhere in the coming months. And it will be present Saturday evening, inside a ballpark the Nationals and Astros share, for a game that will be covered like it counts.

“I’m hoping that, on our side, I can’t tell you anything about the Houston Astros or what they are going to do, whatever, but for us we act professional,” said Nationals Manager Dave Martinez. “We go about our business and get ready for the season. Go out there and compete, and just get ready to play.”

AD

AD

Martinez has deflected all Astros-related questions since camp began on Feb. 13. But by saying he wants Washington to be “professional,” and “go about our business,” Martinez provided a tiny window into his head. A major topic surrounding the Astros is how often and how soon they will face retribution for cheating. Baseball’s way of dishing that is for pitchers to hit batters with very hard fastballs. The Nationals, in theory, are the first team with a shot to act.

Yet it would seem silly for them to do so for a number of reasons: It is spring. They beat the Astros for the title in October, and can thus take the high road. Baker told reporters that none of his regulars will play Saturday, meaning Alex Bregman, José Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer, the stars who took part in the sign-stealing scheme, won’t be in the lineup. And Max Scherzer, who will start for the Nationals, has to condition his 35-year-old body for a six-month season.

The Astros have yet to take the field since their illegal practices were revealed. That’s why Martinez had to mention acting professional, and why there will be a crowd of reporters covering this game. This past February, in this exact matchup, the biggest story was a new pitch clock that the league was testing to shorten games. Scherzer paid no attention to it, and, after pitching two innings, declared he was “fundamentally against this.” But now MLB has much bigger problems.

AD

AD

Houston players are worried about retaliation and the safety of their families. They expressed this in a meeting with the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday, then doubled down with the media. Astros outfielder Josh Reddick told reporters he has received death threats on social media, and that someone wrote, “I hope your kid gets cancer.” Correa added that “everyone in [the Astros’ clubhouse] is getting death threats.”

The death threats can be addressed with heightened security when Houston travels. The issue of retaliation, though less serious, is a bit trickier to sift through. Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger and Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling have directly stated that the Astros deserve to get hit. Nick Markakis, a veteran outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, told reporters that “every single guy over there needs a beating.” But the union represents all 30 teams, even when one is drawing the ire of the rest, and is committed to tackling this.

“Obviously any time you’re talking about intention it’s the gray area that nobody really likes to dance in, which makes it less of a clean conversation than otherwise folks would like it to be,” Tony Clark, the union’s executive director, said after a lengthy meeting with the Astros on Friday. “But a conversation about player safety is one we’re always willing to have.”

AD

AD

When Martinez was asked about that gray area — and whether he’s worried an honest hit-by-pitch could be construed as retaliation — he sidestepped that question, too. He is interested in how Victor Robles looks in the leadoff spot Saturday, and how Carter Kieboom looks at third base, and if Scherzer can push through two live innings for the first time since Oct. 30, the night Washington won the World Series. The manager will leave the noise to everyone else.