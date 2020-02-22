💥😱 BRADLEY BEAL OH MY 😱💥 pic.twitter.com/VzcumFGnMN — NBA (@NBA) February 22, 2020

That tomahawk slam elicited the most noise and emotion out of Beal, but after the game his collection of clanks and crashes off the rim registered the most concern.

During the Wizards’ 113-108 loss to the Cavaliers, Washington couldn’t hit shots outside of the paint, and Beal in particular struggled with his jumpers. Although Beal scored a game-high 26 points, he did not do so efficiently, shooting just 9 for 28 from the floor. Beal missed nine three-point attempts (finishing 1 for 10), making it the 10th time this season he has shot worse than 20 percent from behind the arc.

With the poor shooting, the Wizards fell to 20-34 and failed to gain ground on the Orlando Magic, which holds the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

After the frustrating loss to the worst team in the East, Beal left the locker room before speaking to reporters. His only public comment on the game came via a tweet in which he seemingly admonished himself by saying, “Be better B!”

His coach offered a more forgiving take.

“He was missing good looks. Brad is one of the best scorers in the league, and he’s going to have nights like this,” Scott Brooks said. “He’s getting good looks and clean looks and scoring everything around the paint.”

But Beal’s struggles from long distance are not isolated to Friday night. Brooks is right about Beal scoring among the league’s elite; his average of 29.1 points per game ranked fifth in the NBA after Friday. Still, his shooting has not been efficient: Beal, the franchise leader is three-pointers, is entrenched in the worst long-distance shooting season of his eight-year career.

As of Friday night, 20 players in the NBA had attempted at least 355 three-pointers. Beal, at 373 and counting, had the lowest three-point percentage (31.6) among those high-volume shooters.

Against the Cavaliers, Beal missed his first three-point attempt, but a few plays later he showed no timidity in lofting another, sinking one from the corner off a pass from point guard Ish Smith. That shot near the seven-minute mark of the first quarter would be his only three-point make of the night.

For the rest of the game, Beal thrived near the rim, where he made 7 of 9 shots, including the difficult dunk over Drummond. While the flashy play led him to roar in approval, Beal didn’t make a peep from the perimeter.

“He, like all of our guys tonight, couldn’t make anything outside the paint,” Brooks said. “We [attempt 37] threes, I feel pretty confident our guys can make a good chunk of those. That wasn’t the case.”