The Heisman finalist is considered by some to be the No. 1 talent in the draft, and the Redskins could immediately plug him into their starting lineup. But there will probably also be teams hoping to move up for a quarterback of their own who could offer Washington a package of picks to slide back in the draft.

The latter option might be tempting for a team with needs at multiple positions, but NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said the Redskins should think twice before doing so.

“I just don’t trade off of elite edge rushers,” Jeremiah said during a conference call with reporters Friday. “Those guys are hard to find. To get a player like that, you’d have to blow my doors off to get me to trade off that pick if I was the Washington Redskins. And I’m not going back far. To be honest, [teams drafting fifth, sixth and seventh overall] are the only teams I’d even consider talking to, and you’re talking multiple [first-round picks] plus some sugar. You’ve got to get a lot to get out of there. Because even if you get to five, you won’t see Chase Young at that point in time. So you’re trading off of a premier player at the second-most-valuable position in the sport; you’re going to have to get a heck of a haul to do that."

The Dolphins, Chargers and Panthers sit in that 5-6-7 window, and all three teams could be looking to draft a quarterback. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is believed to be the second-best QB prospect in this class, and the Dolphins have the most draft picks to offer teams in a potential move up, with the No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26 selections in the first round, plus a pair of second-round choices.

The Redskins are without a second-round pick and have needs at several positions, including wide receiver, offensive line, tight end, edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety. New coach Ron Rivera and Washington’s front office may have to decide between collecting several picks to address multiple positions and choosing a player in Young that Jeremiah called a “generational talent.”

Jeremiah said lining up Young opposite current Washington edge rusher Montez Sweat, a first-round pick last year, could create nightmares for opposing offenses.

“When you watch the last few games of the season, you can see the benefit that [Young] has for everybody else up front in just creating one-on-ones,” Jeremiah said. “He draws so much attention. … He’s the best player in this draft class. … The impact that he has, not only is he going to win his one-on-ones when he gets them, but he’s going to create so many double and triple teams his way it’s going to be able to let the other guys eat a little bit. … Montez Sweat is going to see nothing but one-on-ones, and he’s going to have a chance for a huge year if this is the pairing that ends up coming together.”

The decision to select Young could also have an impact on how the team approaches edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan. The team would save $11.7 million against the salary cap if Kerrigan is released before June 1 and his role would be smaller if Young were on the roster, but Rivera may value keeping a no-nonsense, hard-working veteran as he tries to establish his culture within the organization. The team has already parted ways with three expensive veterans: cornerback Josh Norman, wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. and tight end Jordan Reed.