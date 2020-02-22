How to watch Wilder vs. Fury 2

When: Broadcast of main card (four fights) starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Pay-per-view: Available on ESPN+ and Fox Sports Go for $79.99. A subscription is required to watch on ESPN+; it costs $84.98 including a year-long ESPN+ plan for first-time subscribers.

Main card: Junior middleweights Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1, nine knockouts) vs. Daniel Lewis (6-0-0, four KOs); Emanuel Navarrete (30-1-0, 26 KOs) vs. Jeo Santisima (19-2-0, 16 KOs) for Navarrete’s WBO super bantamweight title; heavyweights Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KOs) vs. Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KOs); Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) vs. Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title.

On the line will be Wilder’s World Boxing Council belt as the champion seeks a record 11th consecutive successful title defense. He shares the record with Muhammad Ali.

Fury captured the attention of the boxing world in the first fight against Wilder on Dec. 1, 2018, getting knocked down twice at Staples Center. That included a 12th-round knockdown, when he appeared to be out cold, only to sit up and get back to his feet to complete the bout, setting up immediate calls for a rematch.

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for, and I’m sure he’s been waiting as well,” Wilder, 34, said during Wednesday’s news conference, which saw security separate the fighters when they began shoving each other. “There are so many looking in and helping to put the heavyweight division on notice. This division has had tremendous action these last few years.

“Our first fight was amazing, and this is going to be even more intense.”

Fury, 31, also has won two in a row heading into the rematch, taking out Tom Schwarz in a second-round TKO on June 15, 2019, and scoring a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin three months later.

The Wallin bout included Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) absorbing a nasty gash over his right eye that required 47 stitches, leaving the former lineal champion to answer questions about if he’s recovered fully five months later.

“The biggest puncher who ever lived should have no problem opening my cut up,” Fury said of Wilder, with a hint of sarcasm. “He could not keep me down in the 12th round [in the first fight], so now I want to see if he is able to get up off the floor. I don’t think he has the guts to get up.”

Fury has promised to knock out Wilder by the second round. Wilder also has vowed to win via knockout and is a slight favorite, according to most Las Vegas oddsmakers.