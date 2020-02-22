Preliminary reports from law enforcement indicated Diggins made a left turn while lanes of traffic traveling in either direction had green lights, requiring turning vehicles to yield. Rett was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and appeared to be wearing her seat belt when the van was struck by a red Dodge pickup truck. Three team members were initially trapped inside the van with serious injuries before emergency personnel arrived.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
Holy Cross held a memorial for Rett, 20, at the college’s Luth Athletic Complex the day of the collision, where grief counselors and other mental-health resources were available to students.
Rett in December set the world record for the longest continual indoor row, operating a rowing machine at the school’s athletic complex for 62 hours 3 seconds. She was required to row for 50 minutes of each hour and could not sleep during pauses, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. A 2018 graduate of Marianapolis Prep in Thompson, Conn., Rett played basketball in the winter and rowed in the spring and fall. Marianapolis crew Coach Sean Murphy called her “the strongest girls’ rower we have ever had at Marianapolis.”
Rett, an English and psychology major, was a tour guide for prospective students at Holy Cross, which she called her “dream school,” and helped broadcast the school’s sporting events, according to her LinkedIn page.
Diggins, 55, had stepped away from the team immediately after the crash. A 1986 graduate of Holy Cross, he joined the rowing team as an assistant coach immediately upon graduation and became the head coach the next year.
“I thank Patrick for his years of dedication and service to the College,” Holy Cross Athletics Director Marcus Blossom said in a statement. “I wish him luck as he steps into this new chapter.”
Interim Coach Jim Barr will lead the team for the 2020 season, which begins in April, according to the college’s statement.
