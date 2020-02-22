“We are thrilled to have been selected to host ESPN ‘College GameDay’ next week,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “It will be an incredible day for our program, fans and community. We can’t wait to show Rece, Jay, Seth, LaPhonso and the rest of the crew what College Park is all about!”
Maryland has hosted “GameDay” only once before, on Feb. 12, 2005, for a matchup against Duke during the traveling show’s first season. The Terps beat Duke in overtime, 99-92.
“College GameDay” was held in East Lansing on Feb. 15 when the Terrapins visited Michigan State and the show opted to attend the rematch as well. No. 7 Maryland defeated Michigan State, 76-70, after the Terps closed the game with 14 straight points, including four consecutive three-pointers.
When the pregame show visited East Lansing a week ago, Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon kept his players away from the hoopla. The Terps stayed at their hotel rather than shooting inside Breslin Center before the 6 p.m. game.
Maryland (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten) has two games on its schedule before this home game against the Spartans. The Terps will face No. 25 Ohio State on the road Sunday, then play another road game Wednesday at Minnesota. Maryland has won nine straight conference games, dating to Jan. 18, when the Terps beat Purdue at home. During the winning streak, Maryland has won four road games after beginning the year 0-4 on the road.
Maryland has a two-game lead ahead of Penn State (20-6, 10-5) in the Big Ten conference standings. If the Nittany Lions do not lose any games in the next week, Maryland’s game against Michigan State is the earliest the Terps could clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season title.
