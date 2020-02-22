The team and standout winger had held out slim hope all week that he might be able to return this summer. But after consulting with doctors, he and United began mapping out a long-term rehabilitation plan.

Arriola was hurt last Saturday in the first half against Orlando City in Tampa.

In addition to the MLS campaign, Arriola will miss several U.S. national team training camps and games leading to the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying late in the summer. He has been a regular member of the squad for two years.

AD

AD

“I know recovery is going to be hard; that’s my reality,” said Arriola, who has posted 14 goals and 12 assists in 68 appearances (64 starts) in 2½ MLS seasons since leaving Mexican club Tijuana. “You can put your head down and feel bad for yourself or keep headstrong and focus on your goal.”

Arriola’s injury will leave United without its top four scorers in 2019. The others were Wayne Rooney (now with England’s Derby County), Lucas Rodríguez (Argentina’s Estudiantes) and Luciano Acosta (Mexico’s Atlas). The quartet combined for 29 of the team’s 42 goals and 15 of 32 assists.

Scoring production will fall to striker Ola Kamara and midfielders Julian Gressel, Edison Flores and Yamil Asad.

AD

The news about Arriola came as United was preparing for the preseason finale Saturday against the Philadelphia Union. United will open next weekend at Audi Field against the Colorado Rapids.

AD

“What I’ve done is listen to a lot of opinions from players who have gone through it,” Arriola said. “I’m just trying to mentally prepare for the battle that’s about to come. That said, I don’t know what it’s going to be like, so it’s going to be a learning process.”

Arriola said he has no history of knee problems. His most recent surgery came in late 2017 for a broken nose.

“Hopefully the pain doesn’t compare to that,” he said, wincing, “because I remember what that felt like.”

AD

At the moment he was injured, Arriola said, he did not think it was serious.

“I thought, ‘Oh, shoot, maybe it was my hamstring or high calf.’ I never in a million years thought it was my knee. I knew I had pain, but after the initial few seconds, it didn’t hurt and I was able to move. I thought I could walk on it. I didn’t want to come out of the game so early because it would affect my fitness” in preparing for the start of the season.

AD

When he arrived at the bench, however, “I could see the looks on the trainers’ faces and the quiet vibe that surrounded me. That’s when the reality set in and the emotions flew out of me.”