The New York Rangers, on the other hand, should be sellers at the deadline. The Rangers are 32-24-4 (68 points) and out of the playoff picture for the third straight season. The end of the rebuild, which started “on the fly” in the summer of 2017, is at least two years away, pushing General Manager Jeff Gorton to part with multiple players in an effort to accelerate the team’s return to relevance.

Forward Chris Kreider will be prominent in the rumor mill. The Boston College product is in the final year of his contract ($4.63 million salary cap hit) and could be used to accelerate the Rangers’ rebuild if the sides can’t come to terms on an extension. The 28-year-old has 24 goals and 21 assists in 59 games this season and offers a rare combination of size, speed and skill that would help any team. The Rangers this season have outscored opponents 52-38 at even strength with him on the ice, the best goal differential for the team since 2014-15, and 19-13 when he skates with Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich, his most frequent linemates. When Zibanejad and Buchnevich skate without Kreider, the team has been outscored 8-4 at even strength over nearly 130 minutes. Kreider also has 23 goals in 77 career playoff games.

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo is another attractive target. The 24-year-old is a capable offensive player who has posted a career high in points (45), which was tied for sixth among NHL defensemen entering Friday’s games. DeAngelo’s scoring rate at even strength (2.0 points per 60 minutes) was second only to the Capitals’ John Carlson, the front-runner for the Norris Trophy, among blue-liners playing at least as many minutes. DeAngelo is also the quarterback of a power play that has the seventh-highest efficiency rate. There is no rush to trade DeAngelo — he will be a restricted free agent this summer — but if a contender makes a strong offer, the Rangers would be silly not to consider it.

New York also is carrying three goalies: 24-year-old Alexandar Georgiev, 24-year-old Igor Shesterkin and 37-year-old Henrik Lundqvist. Shesterkin and Georgiev have combined to go 21-13-1 with a .919 save percentage. Lundqvist, by comparison, is 10-11-3 with a .907 save rate. Shesterkin and Georgiev clearly are the future of the organization, leaving Lundqvist, who is under contract through 2020-21, as the odd man out. Yet Lundqvist isn’t washed up. His save rate on high-danger chances at even strength, those originating in the slot or crease, is the second-highest of the three (.850, just behind Shesterkin at .857) despite seeing a higher rate of odd-man rushes. That skill-set could upgrade a team that is struggling in net while also giving it a cost-effective goaltender (Lundqvist’s salary is $5.5 million next season) for the short term. He would have to waive his full no-movement clause to go to a contender in search of that elusive Stanley Cup, a thought that once seemed impossible but is now inching closer to reality.