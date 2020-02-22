By the time the Feb. 6 trade deadline passed, Rosas had landed Russell, a talented but polarizing 23-year-old point guard, and overhauled roughly half of his roster. Out were forwards Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington. In were Russell, forward Malik Beasley and five other players who posed together at a news conference in a scene that quickly went viral. There were so many new faces, the local photographers practically needed to use panorama mode to capture them all.

Some Timberwolves fans hailed Rosas for his efforts. They cheered the decision to part with Wiggins, a frustratingly inconsistent player, and pair Towns with Russell, his close friend. Skeptics questioned whether Towns and Russell would prove to be a capable partnership on defense and whether the price Minnesota paid to acquire Russell had been too steep. Rosas was reluctant to take a victory lap in light of the Timberwolves’ 16-38 record and the need to retool the roster around its new core duo, but he was pleased that his chase of Russell, which fell short in free agency in July, had come to fruition.

“This league is all about taking chances,” Rosas told The Washington Post at a Basketball Without Borders event during All-Star Weekend. “You have to pay a premium for good players. Not only did we need a point guard in our system, we needed a guy who fit our timeline and a guy who has already established himself as a player in this league. In those pursuits, you have to be comfortable hearing ‘no,’ and you have to be comfortable being patient. I know it was painful for fans and painful in the standings. Strategically, financially, roster-wise, balance-wise, we adjusted ourselves pretty good. I don’t think I could have done this deal [last] offseason. The trade happened at the right time.”

The team’s initial reaction was elation. Towns greeted Russell on the airport tarmac, and dozens of Timberwolves employees joined in the welcome party. Minnesota snapped a 13-game losing streak in its first game after the deadline, scoring a season-high 142 points in a blowout of the Los Angeles Clippers. But Minnesota stumbled into the all-star break with two losses and then announced Friday that Towns will miss at least the next two weeks with a broken wrist. The struggles continued with a 127-117 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

For Towns, a 24-year-old center who has appeared in just 35 games this season during the first run of bad injury luck of his five-year career, 2019-20 will go down as a lost campaign. He entered the season as arguably the NBA’s most talented offensive big man and one who harbored playoff aspirations, but he has appeared in just 10 wins to date. Rumors of his unhappiness swirled before the trade deadline, an early red flag for a young star playing for a sub-.500 team in a cold-weather city.

Rosas was careful not to paint Russell as a panacea for all that ails the Timberwolves, who have made the playoffs just once since 2005, but he said his busy deadline was intended to be a reassuring message to Towns.

“This is one major step, but we have a lot of work to do," Rosas said. "I think [Towns] understands that. [Our moves told] him we’re going to be aggressive and complementary to our philosophy. I think he’s seeing that coming to light. I think that invigorates him and gets him excited. We turned the page on a very important chapter in Timberwolves history. It’s a new beginning, a new group, a new energy and a new spirit. I think that excites Karl and everybody in the organization.”

The latest injury is tough timing for Minnesota, which had hoped to use the stretch run to get a jump-start on next season. Towns and Russell appear to be a dynamic pick-and-roll duo on paper, but Rosas will have his work cut out for him building a balanced defense around the pairing.

Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez pencil in as keepers, and Beasley appears to be an offseason priority given his impending free agency. From there, the Timberwolves are hoping Jarrett Culver, their 2019 lottery pick, will develop into an impact playmaker and defensive cog.

“The best defenses in the NBA have been about team,” Rosas said. “You don’t plug a guy in and suddenly become a good defense. Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver have strong defensive foundations. Beasley is a two-way player who contributes with athleticism and competitiveness. Juancho is a great complement to Karl and his ability to grind and do the little things. All our guys, including [Towns and Russell], need to improve defensively. We always start inside-out. We hope our solutions and answers are on our roster.”

As the Timberwolves proceed toward the offseason, they do so with a better sense of the man in charge. Rosas has preached the virtues of improving the organization’s culture and perks for its players since he was hired, but now Towns, the rest of the roster and the fan base know he can see an ambitious plan to completion even as the criticism and losses mount.