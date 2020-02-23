Kovalchuk, 36, will be the fifth Russian on the Capitals, joining Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Russian recorded 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 22 games with the Canadiens and another nine points (three goals, six assists) in 17 games with the Los Angeles Kings this season.
The Maurice Richard Trophy winner and three-time league all-star has played in 919 NHL games, with 872 points across those 13 seasons. He last playoff appearance was with the New Jersey Devils in 2011-12. The team lost in six games to Los Angeles in the Stanley Cup finals.
The Canadiens signed Kovalchuk to a one-year, two-way contract that pays $700,000 annually back in January. He became a free agent on Dec. 17 when he cleared unconditional waivers, allowing the Kings to terminate the remainder of his three-year, $18.75 million contract, which had one year left.
The late night, low-cost, low-risk move ahead of Monday’s trade deadline was Washington’s second acquisition in the past week after the team added defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
MacLellan told reporters earlier in the week he was open to having conversations with other teams to add pieces to the Capitals’ group that has been in a slump, though Washington seemed to get back on track Sunday in a 5-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kovalchuk, who is a right-handed shot, could be added to the right side of the team’s third line with Lars Eller and Carl Hagelin. He also could be mixed into the fourth line.
Kovalchuk is expected to be at the team’s Tuesday morning skate ahead of its game that night against the Winnipeg Jets.
Read more on the NHL: