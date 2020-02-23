“It was awesome,” Ayres said afterward. “Obviously time of my life out there. I’ve been on this ice many times without fans, put fans in the mix it’s a whole different game obviously, but, hey once in a lifetime, I’ll take it.”

AD

AD

Zamboni Driver ➡️ 1st Star pic.twitter.com/f2SbYnLl7F — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

Ayres became the oldest goaltender, at 42 years and 194 days, in league history to win his regular season debut. As the emergency goalie, he was available to either team.

Ayres was biding his time when he realized there was a need in the net. “I had a couple text messages that told me ‘get in there,’ and I hadn’t seen the footage — I was in the media room, kind of by myself,” he said. “The guy comes in, ‘get going, get ready.’ ... It was wild. It was pretty fun.”

During the second intermission, he got his bearings. “I told the boys in the dressing room, ‘Once we come out for the third, I’ll be settled down and ready to win this one,’ ” Ayres told CBC Sports.

AD

Here's something you don't see every day.



After Petr Mrazek and James Reimer went down with injurues, emergency goalie David Ayres makes his @NHL debut! pic.twitter.com/DR1pswn90C — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 23, 2020

Ayres’s hopes for a hockey career effectively ended in 2004, when he received a kidney from his mother.

The @Canes emergency backup goalie (EBUG) tonight is 42-year-old Dave Ayres. Ayres served as EBUG for the Charlotte Checkers on Feb. 1 against the Marlies, and received a kidney transplant in 2004. pic.twitter.com/Bd36Jwv9yi — Pace Sagester (@PaceSagester) February 23, 2020

What a way to make a debut, Dave Ayres pic.twitter.com/1opzaBgR4t — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

“It was awesome,” Ayres told Sportsnet. “Obviously time of my life out there. I’ve been on this ice many times without fans, put fans in the mix it’s a whole different game obviously, but, hey once in a lifetime, I’ll take it.”

AD

He got $500 for his effort, gets to keep the jersey and was credited with the win. After making the last save, he was mobbed by his teammates.

“These guys were awesome,” he said. “Actually the spot that settled me down, one of the guys [Erik Haula] said to me, ‘Just have fun. We don’t care if you let 10 goals in.’ That settled me right down and it was great.”

AD

Ayres had given up his dream of playing in the NHL, content to fill in as needed for the Maple Leafs and Marlies. He has cooled his jets waiting at Scotiabank Arena in case an emergency goalie was needed.

A memory we'll all have forever pic.twitter.com/LUxqs8o3Wr — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

Dave will be getting royalties, but we are also working with him to identify a kidney foundation that will receive a portion of the proceeds https://t.co/RwSNg12DA4 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020