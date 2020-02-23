“I had been setting [Brown] up all night with the back-down to the drop step to the baseline,” James said after finishing with 29 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the Lakers’ 114-112 victory. “I figured he would sit on it and that I would try it again. I gave him a little 'Dream Shake’ to the baseline and was able to open up the middle for my fadeaway.”

The go-ahead jumper was typical James: a mix of intellectual planning and precise, well-honed technique. To see his smile seconds before the ball hit the net was to witness a chess master sensing checkmate three moves ahead of his opponent.

Sunday’s victory was sweet for James and the Lakers for obvious reasons. It came against the Celtics, the Lakers’ oldest rivals, on national television and with Hall of Famer Bill Russell sitting courtside in a Kobe Bryant jersey. It avenged their worst loss of the season, a humbling 139-107 defeat in Boston on Jan. 20. And it extended their winning streak to five, keeping the Lakers’ cushion over the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference at five games.

The most welcome development, though, was James’s clutch delivery. The Lakers have cruised to a 43-12 record this season, but they haven’t always been at their best in the biggest moments. While Los Angeles has a strong 16-8 record in games that were within five points or fewer in the final five minutes of regulation, its clutch offensive rating ranked 20th in the NBA — behind lottery teams such as the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls. What’s more, James has shot just 32 percent from the field, 15 percent on three-pointers and 59 percent from the free throw line in clutch situations this season. Those marks are down from 49 percent from the field, 35 percent from three and 69 percent from the line overall.

James is hardly the only person responsible for the Lakers’ choppiness in tight contests. Anthony Davis, who scored 32 points and hit a key late three-pointer against the Celtics, has shot 39 percent from the field in clutch situations compared to 51 percent overall. And veteran guard Danny Green, who won a title with the Toronto Raptors last season, has shot 30 percent in the clutch compared to 42 percent overall.

Faltering offense has contributed to several high-profile Lakers losses. On opening night, the Lakers were outlasted by Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. On Christmas, they struggled to execute and gave up a double-digit comeback to the Clippers. On Kobe Bryant tribute night last month, they had no answer for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard’s scoring heroics down the stretch.

It’s worth noting that James and Davis both rank in the top 20 in the league in minutes per game, and that the 35-year-old James also ranks in the top 10 in usage rate. Those heavy burdens have appeared to catch up with the Lakers’ superstars at times, leading them to settle for three-pointers or to occasionally force tough shots.

With the playoffs approaching, the Lakers’ clutch play is bound to face even greater scrutiny. In truth, Sunday’s endgame was no picnic: James and Davis both missed late free throws, Davis missed two layups around the basket, and James missed an open three. If not for a few favorable calls and a number of strong defensive stands against Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who scored just four of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, the Lakers would have gone home frustrated.

Despite his textbook “heroball” moment Sunday, James said the Lakers’ path to improved execution doesn’t lie in isolation scoring. Quite the opposite.

“Just continue to share the ball and get the ball popping,” James said of his ideal prescription going forward. “We don’t have to rely on myself and AD to bail us out. We have two guys who can go get a bucket or get a look at it, but it’s always better when the defense can’t key in on one person.”