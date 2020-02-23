The Buckeyes snapped Maryland’s nine-game winning streak, defeating the Terps, 79-72, at Value City Arena. Maryland inched to within three points after trailing by as many as 14 in the second half, but it never got any closer.

For the first time since Jan. 14, the date of the Terps’ previous loss, Smith didn’t record a double-double, finishing instead with eight points and seven rebounds. Cowan didn’t make his first field goal of the game until 3:54 remained, and it proved to be the game’s most pivotal play. Frustrated by a no-call while lying on the court after a driving layup that cut Maryland’s deficit to 64-59, the senior point guard jolted his legs in frustration in the vicinity of Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson’s head. Cowan was issued a technical foul, his fifth personal foul of the game, and the Terps had to play without him the rest of the way. Cowan scored 10 points, with eight coming on free throws, and added seven assists, but he finished just 1 for 4 from the field and was unable to provide the late-game heroics for which he has become known.

Without the usual production from those players, Maryland (22-5, 12-4 Big Ten) had to look toward others, namely sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins, who scored 20 points in a career-best performance that featured six made three-pointers. Wiggins hit a corner three with 5:52 left to cut Ohio State’s lead to three, and he later made two more threes to twice bring the Terps within four, but the Buckeyes (18-9, 8-8) had an answer each time.

Sophomore guard Eric Ayala (16 points) and freshman forward Donta Scott (10) both reached double figures, but their strong performances perhaps only strengthen the argument that Maryland needs Cowan and Smith to win.

After Maryland didn’t make a basket for the final five minutes of the first half, Ohio State led 40-33 at halftime. On the Buckeyes’ first possession after the break, Wesson hit a three to give his team its first double-digit advantage of the game. That quickly ballooned to a 14-point margin, forcing Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon to call a timeout.

The Buckeyes, who have the best three-point shooting percentage in the conference, finished the game making 10 shots from behind the arc. They made only five three-pointers in the teams’ previous meeting last month, which the Terps won, 67-55, at home.

Luther Muhammad, who entered Sunday averaging 6.3 points per game, led the Buckeyes with 22 points and four three-pointers.

With the Terps’ top players struggling, Turgeon turned to contributors outside his top six far more than usual. Freshman center Chol Marial played 11 minutes, including eight in the first half, after Smith and Scott, the Terps’ starting forwards, both picked up two fouls during the first 15 minutes of play. Marial showed blips of promise, and with Smith on the bench for about four minutes, the Terps’ turned an early four-point deficit into a two-point lead.

But Marial, who had surgery in September to repair stress fractures in both legs, still displays the inconsistency that comes with sitting out for an extended stretch before his Maryland career began.

Turgeon called upon nine different players during the opening 10 minutes. Freshman guard Hakim Hart checked into the game early, playing for the first time since Jan. 10. Sophomore Serrel Smith Jr. had been Maryland’s fifth guard, but he had scored two points in his past seven games combined. Hart picked up two fouls during his early three-minute stint and didn’t return before the break. But with Ohio State leading by 10, Hart checked in during the second half and finished with no points in five minutes.

Even with this loss, Maryland is well-positioned to win the Big Ten regular season title. Penn State, which entered Sunday in second place, lost its second consecutive game, leaving the Terps two games clear of the rest of the conference with four games to play.

But the Terps find themselves in a position that had become unfamiliar. They have lost a game, and they will be looking for a response their next time out Wednesday at Minnesota.