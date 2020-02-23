That triumphant mood was met with a hero’s welcome and a hint of Super Bowl media day mayhem at a news conference here in Djokovic’s hometown, with 90 minutes of questions from Serbian Olympians and more than 60 media members that ranged from the bizarre to the adulatory. As tends to happen in Djokovic interviews, the conversation offered another opportunity to appraise the complicated relationship he has with both tennis fans and his chief rivals.

Fairly or not, Djokovic doesn’t receive the near-universal, enthusiastic embrace from fans enjoyed by Federer and Nadal, who combined with Djokovic have won 13 consecutive Grand Slam finals and 56 total since 2003.

That was evident in Melbourne, where many fans rooted for Austrian underdog Dominic Thiem in the final, even as Djokovic pursued his record-expanding eighth tournament title. He drew criticism for his in-match outburst at chair umpire Damien Dumusois, whom Djokovic tapped on the foot and sarcastically told, “You made yourself famous,” for calling two time violations at a critical juncture.

The incident, among other flare-ups and splashy tabloid comments from his father, Srdjan, over the years, added ammunition for Djokovic’s detractors.

In Belgrade, Djokovic downplayed the notion he is disliked, saying he doesn’t get that impression, “especially off the court.” He worried that feeding into that narrative might create an unwanted Serbia-against-the-world mentality among fans in this Balkan country of 7 million.

“Even if that was true, why would I want to add fuel to the fire?” Djokovic said through an interpreter. “I don’t want to stir up negative emotions. I have no ill feelings for people who don’t support me. I’m not proud of my occasional reactions on the court — my passion gets the better of my self-control at times. I will always admit that I do make mistakes, and I always try to learn from them.”

Speculation persists about the relationships among the Big Three, particularly Djokovic’s rapport with the other two. Federer vs. Nadal remains the sport’s biggest rivalry, but the two are friendly off the court. Recent public interactions among the three stars suggest warmer connections, and Djokovic credited his nemeses with shaping him as a player.

“Although it was not at the beginning of my career, I can now say that it is a pleasure to play in the same era,” Djokovic said. “There are many connecting points and similarities between the three of us. One of the biggest is the championship mentality. We pull each other toward success.”

Djokovic, who is set to play in the Dubai Tennis Championships starting Monday, is the hot hand of late. He has claimed five Grand Slam titles since 2018 — to Nadal’s three and Federer’s one — and has won 20 of 27 meetings against them in the past five years. At the Australian Open, he beat Federer in the semifinals and along with the title took the No. 1 ranking from Nadal, who lost to Thiem in the other semifinal. Goran Ivanisevic, the 2001 Wimbledon champion who is now one of Djokovic’s coaches, told reporters in Australia that Djokovic has been “by far the best” of the three over the past nine years.

In Melbourne, Federer said Djokovic’s serve looked “very solid” after struggles stemming from an elbow injury hampered his service in previous seasons and required surgery in 2018. At his peak, Federer added, Djokovic does “so many things that can cover a problem, if there were one.”

Tuesday’s news conference reinforced the sense that Djokovic feels as self-assured as ever. Two videos posted online this past week furthered that — one captured him playing a doubles match here on a chalk-drawn street court with three boys, and another showed him and his wife, Jelena, singing a duet at a dinner hosted by their charitable foundation.

That Djokovic is full of verve, unfettered by off-court chatter, could spell another big year.

He has twice won three of the four majors in a calendar year and is one of three men to hold all four major titles at once. But 2020 offers a greater incentive: the potential to become the first man to win the Golden Slam — the four majors, plus an Olympic gold medal. Steffi Graf, the German who at the height of her career dominated women’s tennis, won a Golden Slam in 1988.

Djokovic’s only Olympic medal came in 2008, when he won bronze. He hoped the ATP Cup, the 24-team remake of the old World Team Cup, might portend a better Olympics this summer. He edged four of the top 15 players in the world during Serbia’s run and said he’ll remember the experience “for a long time.”

In a televised interview with Serbian outlet Sport Klub, Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, said the ATP Cup was “bursting with emotions,” that she could see how much it meant to her son. Ivanisevic said the tournament “really lifted” Djokovic after a disappointing loss to Federer in November’s ATP Finals in London.