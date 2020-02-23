Newman offered no other details and Roush Fenway Racing President Steve Newmark said there was no timetable for when Newman will be behind the wheel of the No. 6 car again. Before he can do that, Newmark told reporters Sunday, the driver “has some other hoops he needs to jump through.”

In the meantime, Newman has been “very active,” Newmark said, and has spoken on the phone with his crew chief and with Ross Chastain of the Xfinity Series, who will replace him behind the wheel for the foreseeable future.

It’s an apparently rosy prognosis that is in stark contrast to what Newmark described as “a few agonizing days” after the crash. The wreck stunned viewers and NASCAR drivers who saw Newman’s car fly through the air, enduring multiple impacts. There were few immediate updates, compounding concerns about his condition. He was immediately taken to Halifax Medical Center and, stunningly, he walked out Wednesday, clasping the hands of his two daughters. He soon headed for the racetrack where he’d crashed to hang out with his friend Martin Truex Jr.

“There are concerns with medical privacy laws,” Newmark said, “but ultimately Ryan wants to be the one to deliver the updates on his condition to [the media] himself when he has the opportunity.”

Truex believes his buddy will return as soon as possible.

“I’ve been talking to him throughout the week,” Truex said. “He’s doing real good. I feel like he’ll be back before anybody thinks he could. He’s a tough son of a gun. He’s in good spirits and hanging out with his family, so he’s doing well.”

Newman thanked Halifax medical personnel in his statement.

“I want to personally thank everyone, including the man upstairs, for their support, encouragement and the numerous offers of assistance,” he said. “We always say that the NASCAR community is one big family and never has that been more evident to me than after seeing this family rally together and provide the comfort and support that has been shown to my family and me over the past few days. The calls and visits from the NASCAR executives and my friends and competitors has been truly uplifting.

“I want to thank everyone involved in my care, especially the staff at Halifax Medical Center, where I am convinced I received the best care available. I’m confident the efforts of each of those trained professionals played a major role in where I’m sitting today. And to the entire NASCAR organization, led by Jim France, thanks for being by my side the entire time. You truly stepped up to support me unconditionally when it mattered most.

“Most importantly, I have to thank the guys back at the Roush Fenway Racing shop that built me a car not only fast enough to lead the final seconds of the Daytona 500, but strong enough to do its job under great distress, allowing me to survive such an accident. I am truly indebted to each of you and it is unlikely I will ever be able to properly express to you how much the diligent effort with which you conduct your craftsmanship has affected me and my family. I hope you took pride in the photograph of me walking out of the hospital hand-in-hand with my daughters on Wednesday. Thank you. I can’t wait to get back in your racecar."