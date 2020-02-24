

Spring training is underway, and soon the nation will move past the Houston Astros cheating scandal and focus on what’s really important: fantasy baseball.

As in other fantasy sports, the difference between success and failure is often finding diamonds in the rough who are overlooked on draft day. Nowhere is that more important than among starting pitchers. After all, the results attributed to starting pitchers — like wins — are often out of their control. Instead, we can look at the underlying metrics and pitch mixes from last season to find sleepers who might help your fantasy team this year.

Here are four starting pitchers to keep an eye on in the later rounds of drafts, or at low auction prices. Sleepers are defined here as players ranked outside of the top 150 in average draft position.

Matthew Boyd, LHP, Detroit Tigers

ADP: 163

Boyd started strong in 2019 but then hit a rough patch beginning in June. His ERA ballooned from 2.85 in April and May to 5.67 the rest of the season, a byproduct of a major league-high rate of home runs allowed per nine innings (1.9). Despite that, he struck out over 30 percent of batters faced, the 10th-best strikeout rate of 2019, by featuring a slider that held opposing batters to a .188 average with 113 strikeouts on 250 at-bats ending on the pitch. If his rate of flyballs that left the yard (18 percent) comes down closer to the league average (16 percent) — and it should — his ERA should improve in 2020, making him a valuable addition to your roster relative to other pitchers selected around his draft slot.

Marcus Stroman, RHP, New York Mets

ADP: 204

When Stroman came to the Mets last August, his cutter was not effective. He was allowing a .351 average-against with just 10 strikeouts on 94 at-bats ending on the pitch (11 percent). The Mets’ coaching staff then worked with him on his grip and mechanics, turning the cutter into a powerful weapon. The pitch held opposing hitters to a .217 average from August through the end of the season, with Stroman striking out 35 percent of batters on at-bats ending on the pitch. Hitters also had much less success when putting his cutter in play. Stroman, with his improved cutter, is expected to be the Mets’ third starter after Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

Team Frequency thrown Average against BABIP against Strikeout rate with Blue Jays 22 percent .351 .378 11 percent with Mets 30 percent .217 .250 35 percent

Joe Musgrove, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

ADP: 224

Musgrove, like Stroman, tinkered with his repertoire and found that an increased use of his curveball improved his results. Starting in August, he used his curve more often, which led to a lower batting average- and slugging rate-against. He allowed just four hits (and no home runs) in 31 at-bats ending on the curve in August and September combined. And 15 of those 31 at-bats ended with strikeouts. Now that he has an out pitch for left-handed batters, he can focus on using his slider against right-handed hitters. That pitch accounted for 53 strikeouts over 130 at-bats in 2019.

Chris Archer, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

ADP: 321

The 31-year-old got much better in the second half of 2019 after ditching his sinker in favor of his four-seam fastball and slider. As a result, he struck out a higher rate of batters (31 percent compared to 25 percent in the first half), walked fewer batters (8 percent vs. 12 percent) and allowed fewer home runs (3 percent vs. 6 percent).

Archer gave up 20 home runs in 15 starts before the all-star break and then just five in eight starts in the second half. As a result, his OPS-against improved from .842 to .703, roughly the difference between how well a Top 50 hitter in the majors did last season compared to one of the worst hitters of 2019. His hard-contact rate also fell over 12 percentage points from the first half of the season to the second.

He’s already shown up to spring training with a clear mind-set, intent on redeeming himself in 2020.

“I just want to go out there and show people,” Archer said. “I feel like I’m in a really good spot. I know myself and I know that there’s more room to grow. I’m going to tinker with things in spring, but it’s going to be a much better version of myself than there was last year.”

