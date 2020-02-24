Oldendorf said his ankle “flopped” when he looked at it.

“I knew I was kind of screwed,” he told the station.

Oldendorf hadn’t seen anyone on the 16-mile trail after the first three. He hoped he would come across campers if he just turned around, he told KIRO 7. He was about nine or 10 miles away from the trail head, according to Jefferson Search and Rescue.

His knees were bloodied and raw after crawling on the rugged trail for hours — all while the temperature was plummeting — so Oldendorf tied his shoes around his knees to ease the pain and to stay off the ankle that had failed him, he told KIRO 7. Then he kept crawling.

Incredible. Joseph broke his leg while running on a remote trail with no cellphone service this weekend. He crawled for hours before getting a cell signal — then kept crawling, about 10.5 hours total, until help arrived. He’s now recovering in Seattle. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/dY6OmJ9hpf — Michael Spears (@MichaelKIRO7) February 24, 2020

Hours into the night, Oldendorf heard his phone beep with a text message. He tried to send a message, but one bar of service didn’t cut it. He crawled more, hoping to reach an area where he could get a signal to send a message. He still had nothing.

“I gave up on the phone and kept going and then I heard another text message and then I had two bars, so I called [emergency services], and it went through that time,” he told KIRO 7.

Oldendorf tried to stay in place until help came, but stillness made him colder. He kept crawling to stay warm. He says he thought of his family.

“I don’t want my family to hear I died in the wilderness,” he told the news outlet. “I think it’d be unbearable.”

Brinnon Fire Department rescuers located him by voice around 4 a.m., Saturday. They treated him for the leg injury and exposure to the subfreezing temperature, according to Jefferson County Search and Rescue.

Rescuers shield the patient while the basket is lowered from the USCG helicopter. Posted by Jefferson Search and Rescue on Sunday, February 23, 2020

Rescuers placed him on a wheel litter and rolled him up to an area where a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter lifted him out of the woods at 7 a.m. and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Peninsula Daily News reported.

View from the helicopter as the basket was lowered to retrieve the subject (courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard). Posted by Jefferson Search and Rescue on Sunday, February 23, 2020

Jerry Rule, a firefighter and EMT involved in the rescue, told KIRO 7 that accidents can easily happen in the Olympic National Forest.

“We actually found the patient about four and a half miles in, which is pretty unusual for a typical fire department to go in,” he told the station.

Oldendorf, who didn’t respond to The Washington Post’s requests, is out of the hospital, but it could be a while before he hits the trails again, according to orthopedic surgeons.

Oldendorf probably has an open tibia fracture, said Samir Mehta, chief of the Division of Orthopaedic Trauma and Fracture Care at Penn Medicine, who did not treat Oldendorf. That kind of injury causes the bone to stick out of the skin, he told The Post. Mehta said Oldendorf likely survived due to adrenaline and the cold weather causing his body to clamp down on blood supply to nonessential organs such as his ankle, and that his treatment at a premier trauma center was crucial to his limb being saved.

The bone in his leg could take up to 30 weeks to heal while the soft tissue around it can recover in a shorter time, Mehta said

Andrew Cosgarea, a professor of orthopaedic surgery and head team physician for Johns Hopkins University, told The Post that Oldendorf’s rescue underscores the need for runners to be prepared when they head out on remote trails.

“I think this guy is really lucky,” he said.