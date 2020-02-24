Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow and Gianna’s mother, chose the date — 2/24/2020 — for deeply personal reasons. Gianna, an aspiring basketball star, wore No. 2, and her father wore No. 24 during the latter part of his NBA career. The year 2020, his wife said, symbolizes his 20 years with the Lakers and the 20 years the Bryants were a couple.

Tickets were offered online to the general public via a registration and presale, with proceeds going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

“I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player; this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters after the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas. “It’s a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves, and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

The arena has been the epicenter for an outpouring of grief, with thousands of bouquets, trinkets and messages left there by fans in a city Garcetti described as “broken” by the crash. In an effort to handle crowd control, fans without tickets to Monday’s tribute were urged to refrain from coming to the area, with no outdoor screen at the arena showing the service. Nor will it be shown at L.A. Live, the outdoor entertainment area surrounding it.

Vanessa Bryant emphasized that this would be a “celebration,” and that it is not a funeral for the Bryants. They were buried at Pacific View Memorial Park, near their Newport Beach home, in a private service Feb. 7.

Here’s what else you need to know about Monday’s event.

How to watch

Coverage: The Washington Post will have live video coverage from Staples Center. The service will also be shown live on ESPN and NBA TV and can be streamed live on ABC, Roku, Hulu Live TV (with a free trial), Xumo, Sling TV, Facebook Watch, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

When: The event will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern), with the doors to the arena opening at 8 a.m. Those attending were urged to be in their seats by 9:45 a.m.

The scene

Details of the celebration have been closely held, but a 24-by-24-foot stage will be set up on the arena floor, with seating around it on all sides, Staples Center executives told the Los Angeles Times. There is not expected to be a procession, but the ceremony is likely to be emotionally powerful.

“The family and the Los Angeles Lakers are reaching out to people that would like to be part of this,” Staples Center President Lee Zeidman said last week, via the Orange County Register. “We have no insight to exactly what they’re going to do, outside of we know that we’re going to have 20,000 seats in that building ready to do whatever they want to do from a sound, LED or memorial standpoint.”

In addition to Gianna (known as Gigi), Kobe and Vanessa Bryant have three other daughters: 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and Capri, who was born in June. “That, to me, is the most difficult aspect to deal with — the fact that his remaining daughters are without their dad,” Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told USA Today. “Gianna is not going to be here with his family. And then there were other families that were affected by that crash. We don’t even understand the loss completely. Kobe was so popular and well known, but that was only a part of it.”

Among those attending will be Shaquille O’Neal, the former Lakers star with whom Bryant had a complicated relationship, and Del Harris, Bryant’s first Lakers coach.

“People who know me know I’m hurting,” O’Neal recently told the New York Times. “In a million years, I never thought my younger sister [who died of cancer last fall at 40] would pass before me. And I never thought any of my teammates would go out before me — especially the way Kobe went out.”

How to get into Staples Center

Don’t even think about it. Only those invited or those who were able to purchase tickets online will be admitted. Streets around the arena and its perimeter will be closed.

How long will the ceremony last?

Arena personnel said they hoped the tribute would end by 1 p.m. Pacific time (4 p.m. Eastern). As soon as it does, the multipurpose venue will be converted to a basketball court, with the Clippers scheduled to play a 7:30 p.m. game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The stage and seats will be removed, replaced by the court and baskets. None of that is out of the ordinary for the arena; one executive said the goal was to complete the conversion by 3:30 p.m. Pacific time. NBA rules require that teams have access to the court at least 90 minutes before tipoff.

“It’s what we do, converting the building from one event to another,” spokesman Michael Roth told the Los Angeles Times. “We’ll get it done.”

While the logistics might be straightforward, there’s no quantifying the day’s emotional component. Bryant and his daughter often attended games, sitting courtside and analyzing the action. The family also participated in other events at the arena.