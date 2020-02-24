“We talked about business, we talked about family, we talked about everything,” Jordan said, as tears streamed down his face. “And he was just trying to be a better person. Now he’s got me. I’ll have to look at another crying meme for the next … ”

Jordan paused and the arena erupted in laughter as the joke sunk in.

"I’m gonna have to look at another crying meme" -Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/7SDIncQK4Z — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 24, 2020

For several years now, a cutout image of Jordan crying during his 2009 Hall of Fame induction speech has been superimposed on other images, often of athletes or coaches, to convey sadness after sporting events on social media. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who was among those in the audience shown laughing at Jordan’s remark on Monday, used the “Crying Jordan” meme after his favorite NFL team, the Carolina Panthers, lost to the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl four years ago.

A Look into my soul right now...but it's all good we will be back! pic.twitter.com/fKbDjGx0on — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2016

“I told my wife I wasn’t gonna [cry], because I didn’t want to see that for the next three or four years,” Jordan continued on Monday. “But that is what Kobe Bryant does to me, and I’m pretty sure [wife] Vanessa and his friends all can say the same thing: He knows how to get to you in a way that affects you personally, even if he’s being a pain in the ass. The sense of love for him and the way he can bring out the best in you, he did that for me.”

In early 2016, around the time the “Crying Jordan” meme exploded in popularity, Estee Portnoy, Jordan’s spokeswoman, acknowledged that the former Chicago Bulls great had taken notice of the viral trend.

“I don’t recall when we first started noticing it — everything explodes so quickly on the Internet, and suddenly it was everywhere,” Portnoy told the Chicago Tribune. “Everyone seems to be having fun with the meme, and it just keeps going. We haven’t seen anyone using it to promote their commercial interests, which is something that we’re monitoring.”

Charles Oakley, Jordan’s former teammate with the Bulls, told TMZ later that year that Jordan wasn’t a fan of the meme. Jordan was, however, always a big fan of Kobe.

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died, and as I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died, or else you wouldn’t be here,” Jordan said Monday. “Those are the memories that we have to live with and we learn from. I promise you that from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother and I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother.”