MacLellan, who addressed the media after the trade deadline passed, said he was satisfied the roster had improved with the additions of defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks lhis past Tuesday and veteran winger Ilya Kovalchuk from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night.

“We’re satisfied where we’re at right now,” MacLellan said. “I added two what I perceived to be good, key pieces and we made our team better, more well-rounded and deeper.”

MacLellan said the team would have had to part with salary to make any other moves. The team gave up a 2020 second-round draft pick originally acquired from Colorado and a conditional 2021 third-round pick for Dillon and then a 2020 third-round draft pick for Kovalchuk. In both instances, the trade partners retained 50 percent of the players’ salary.

“I thought it was important that we kept our first-round pick,” MacLellan said. “We had an extra third. Did we want to spend the second? And I think if you want to add players at the deadline, you’ve got to spend seconds and thirds. And it’s whether you want to do the firsts. We’re trying to balance improving our lineup and then still giving us the ability to draft some higher-end players.”

MacLellan said Kovalchuk was a good fit for the team offensively. MacLellan said he envisions Kovalchuk initially playing right wing on the third line and being part of the second power-play unit, but he deferred to Coach Todd Reirden’s decisions.

“So many good things have been said about him on and off the ice in Montreal that we basically thought it was a no-brainer to add him,” MacLellan said.

MacLellan referenced Kovalchuk’s willingness to accept his role with the Capitals as one of the reasons they traded for the player. He averaged more than 18 minutes in Montreal, but is expected to play less in Washington.

“I think he views our team as having a chance to win a championship, and that’s his main priority,” MacLellan said. “I think he likes the style of play that we have. I’ve talked to him a couple times about accepting a role, and he’s pretty clear in his mind that he’ll do anything as long as he has a chance to win a championship.”

Kovalchuk is the fifth Russian on the Capitals’ roster, joining Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov.

“I mean obviously they’re good friends,” MacLellan said of Ovechkin’s reaction to the Kovalchuk acquisition. “They know each other really well. I think they talked beforehand about they’d like to play together. But Ovi, I think he had a good approach to it, saying if it makes sense, I’d like it to happen. If it doesn’t make sense,‘ then it’s not meant to be. He kind of had a mature attitude about it.”