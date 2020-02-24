One person with knowledge of the situation said that mostly financial issues stand in the way of Williams coming back, suggesting that Rivera and Williams have worked through the other problems that kept Williams away for all but a week of last season.

Williams, 31, is entering the final season of a five-year, $66 million contract extension he signed in 2015. He is scheduled to make $12.5 million in base salary, with none of that money guaranteed, according to OverTheCap.com. A Redskins reunion would probably involve a contract extension with more guaranteed money.

When asked if economic issues were all that was holding up a Williams return, Rivera said, “I have nothing new to report.”

Williams asked for a trade last spring and then held out until the Oct. 29 trade deadline in a dispute with former team president Bruce Allen and some on Washington’s medical staff over the treatment of a growth on his head that turned out to be cancerous. A week after he came back, the team placed him on the NFL’s non-football-injury list, ending his season before he could return.

Rivera has made bringing back the seven-time Pro Bowl player a top priority since becoming the Redskins’ head coach Jan. 1. A key first step was a recent phone conversation between the two. At the time it was said the next big move would be face-to-face conversations, which have now happened.

Last week, a person familiar with the organization’s offseason planning said that getting Williams to play for the Redskins again is “still a huge focus for Ron,” adding that the “tea leaves” indicate Williams will be back.