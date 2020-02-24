A United spokesman said the team did not want to comment. Derby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the sides have discussed the possibility of such a match since last summer, when Rooney announced he would leave United at the end of the 2019 season and join the English second-flight club as a player and assistant coach.

He left on good terms and has spoken fondly of his time in Washington.

The timing for such a match, though, is odd. Typically, European teams visit the United States for friendlies and tournaments immediately after their season ends (May-June) or as part of preseason (July-August).

While Derby would be two months into its 2020-21 campaign, United would have just ended its season or would be preparing for the playoffs.

This match would fall inside a FIFA international window, when most leagues around the world go dark for World Cup qualifiers and other competitions.

The FIFA window is Oct. 5-13. United’s last regular season match is Oct. 4. The playoffs will not begin until after the FIFA break. Last year, United opened the playoffs at Toronto FC 13 days after the regular season finale.

Rooney, the most celebrated signing in United history, played 1½ MLS seasons and recorded 23 goals and 15 assists in 48 regular season appearances. He figured to remain with United in 2020, but for family reasons, he decided to return to England, where he is the national team’s career scoring leader and a Manchester United legend.

Since debuting with Derby in early January, he has posted three goals and two assists in nine matches in the English Championship and one goal in three FA Cup outings. Derby is 13th in the 24-team league with an 11-11-12 record.

Though his return would come in Derby’s next season, Rooney is expected to continue his playing career, which began 18 years ago with Everton and accelerated at Manchester United.

The Derby squad also features U.S. midfielder Duane Holmes, 25, who has started 25 league matches this season.

United is planning to arrange two other home friendlies this year, believed to be against clubs from Spain and France. Last year’s opponents were Spain’s Real Betis, France’s Olympique Marseille and Mexico’s Puebla.

Two non-league competitions are on D.C.'s calendar, as well: the annual U.S. Open Cup, which will begin in late spring, and the second Leagues Cup, featuring MLS and Mexican teams, starting July 21-22.

United will open the MLS regular season this Saturday at home against the Colorado Rapids.