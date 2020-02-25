“I’m a winner, so you can throw those 55 out with the last 53,” Beal said after becoming the first player in NBA history to score at least 50 points on consecutive days and have his team lose both games.

Bradley Beal is the first player to score 50 points on consecutive days since Kobe Bryant also did it on both nights of a road back-to-back in March 2007. pic.twitter.com/eESGiST70c — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 25, 2020

With his performance in Monday’s losing effort, which included eight three-pointers, Beal joined Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain and Harden as the only players in NBA history to score at least 53 points in consecutive games. He also became the first player to eclipse 50 points on back-to-back days since Kobe Bryant in March 2007. Bryant, who was eulogized during a memorial service on Monday at Staples Center in Los Angeles, accomplished the feat during a stretch of four straight 50-point games.

“That’s who Kobe was,” Beal said Monday. “That was his drive, and that ceremony today just brought the feeling, the tears all back again. I think everybody watched, and it was spectacular.”

Beal, who passed Jeff Malone and moved into second place on the franchise’s all-time leading scoring list behind Elvin Hayes on Sunday, scored 22 of the Wizards’ final 24 points in regulation against the Bucks to help force overtime in Washington’s eventual 137-134 loss. His 55 points are the third-highest single-game total in franchise history, behind Gilbert Arenas’s 60 points against Bryant’s Lakers in 2006 and Earl Monroe’s 56 against the Lakers in 1968.

“Bradley, he’s a monster right now,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said Tuesday during an interview with the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan. “He’s been on a tear pretty much all season, but lately he’s been really special.”

After Monday’s loss, Beal reflected on what he’s learned from the various tributes to Bryant since the Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

“It’s not about how many points I score, it’s not about how many all-star games I make, it’s not about how many all-NBA teams I make, because at the end of the day, when I’m gone from here, you guys aren’t going to remember that, nor are you going to care,” he told reporters. “I feel like that’s how we feel with Kobe. I feel like the impact that you leave on others and your teammates and everybody around you is what’s most important. So I think that’s what I take to heart the most and carry that for the rest of my life.”

Monday’s game featured another statistical oddity, marking the first time in 58 years that two players each scored at least 40 points in consecutive meetings. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, who had 40 points on Monday, scored 51 points in the Bucks’ 151-131 win over the Wizards last month. Beal finished with 47 points in that game.

Way to go @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/3BfKWMCuH3 — Phil Chenier (@PChenier45) February 25, 2020

Beal now has three 50-point games in his career, tying him with Gilbert Arenas for the most in franchise history. He’ll have a chance to make it four on Wednesday when the Wizards, who are 4.5 games out of the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot, host the Brooklyn Nets.