“High Noon” was overseen by hitmaking producer Erik Rydholm, the creator of a big block of ESPN’s popular afternoon programming, including “Pardon the Interruption," “Highly Questionable” and “Around the Horn.”

AD

AD

But the show didn’t last at its original hour length or time slot; it was eventually moved from noon to 4 p.m. and pared to 30 minutes. It was later bumped to ESPN2 on Mondays during football season in favor of SportsCenter. In breaking the news, Sports Business Journal noted that the show averaged 330,000 viewers in the first quarter of this year so far, down 3 percent from a year ago. ESPN’s own statement knocked the viewership, too.

“Co-hosts Pablo Torre and Bomani Jones are extremely talented, and they helmed what we believe was a smart and nuanced show," the company said. "Unfortunately, not enough people agreed with us.”

The show was an outlier for ESPN. Torre is a Harvard graduate and former writer for ESPN the Magazine. Jones has a masters degree in economics and also hosts a podcast. The two were good friends and together aspired to be something like the thinking fan’s guide to sports.

AD

AD

They covered the problems with the NFL’s and Jay Z’s Roc Nation outreach to social justice organizations and they explored topics like whether black college athletes should attend Historically Black Colleges. “High Noon” also had its lighter moments, once airing a cold open that spoofed “Law and Order” and included Stephen A. Smith delivering his famous line, “Stay off the weed.”

“High Noon” will be replaced for now with a show starring former NBA player Jalen Rose and host David Jacoby. The shift comes not long after the network bumped its flagship sports-news show, “Outside the Lines,” from daily to an uncoveted timeslot on Saturday morning. Without “OTL” and “High Noon,” the network’s daily lineup now has two fewer slots during which stories were likely to intersect with race, politics and other third-rail topics that make network executives nervous.

Still, multiple ESPN sources said Jones and Torre, whose contracts expire soon, remain in negotiations with the company about new roles. Where those talks go may reveal more about ESPN than simply the end of “High Noon.”