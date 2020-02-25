The Patriots played hard, and they played pretty well. And with a minute left at EagleBank Arena, they were within two points.

Although it ended in another Atlantic 10 defeat — the Flyers scored the final five points to secure a 62-55 victory, their 17th in a row — there were encouraging signs from a team without any healthy seniors and two freshman starters.

“Now the next step for this team is: How do you build on that? How do you do that every single day?” Paulsen said.

The upbeat performances have come too infrequently, leaving the Patriots (15-13, 4-11) in the bottom four of the 14-team conference and headed for a lowly first-round tournament game next month in New York. But if they can replicate the intensity and execution of the VCU and Dayton games, Paulsen said, there are better days ahead.

“We hung together and showed some grit,” he said. “So there are some encouraging signs. But, darn it, we wanted to win this thing.”

The Patriots almost pulled it off. Led by junior AJ Wilson’s 18 points and freshman Josh Oduro’s defense on all-American candidate Obi Toppin, the Patriots led briefly in the second half and did not back down when the Flyers (26-2, 15-0) were preparing to put the game out of reach.

Sophomore Jordan Miller (13 points, 10 rebounds) challenged Toppin and scored, and after Dayton missed two free throws, freshman Xavier Johnson dashed to the basket to trim the deficit to 57-55 with 1:16 left.

But the Patriots did not score again. Dayton’s Ibi Watson answered with a difficult shot in the lane, Johnson stepped out of bounds, and the Flyers’ three free throws in six attempts put the outcome to rest in front of many red-clad fans in the crowd of 4,703.

“We needed a boost, and [Watson] came out and hit a few big ones,” Flyers Coach Anthony Grant said. “The one he hit late was the biggest of them all.”

Toppin finished with 19 points and, except for two alley-oop dunks, was quiet much of the night. Jalen Crutcher added 13 points for the nation’s top shooting team, which converted 54.6 percent in the second half and 50 percent overall.

The Flyers are enjoying their best record in the program’s 115 seasons and their highest ranking since 1955-56. They are the highest-ranked team to visit EagleBank Arena; the venue opened for the 1985-86 season. The previous mark was held by Georgetown, which in December 1985 arrived at No. 6.

Both of Dayton’s defeats came in overtime: to No. 1 Kansas and No. 21 Colorado. In the A-10, though, the Flyers have been tested on the road by Saint Louis, Richmond, Duquesne, VCU and now George Mason.

Everywhere the Flyers go, the star attraction is Toppin, a 6-foot-9 sophomore from Brooklyn with extraordinary athletic ability and grace. Before Tuesday’s game, young fans tried catching his attention by howling, “Obi!”

But Oduro, a Paul VI graduate, was up to the challenge. He received help, and the Patriots limited Toppin to four field goal attempts, six points and three rebounds in the first half.

Trailing 30-25 at halftime, the Patriots turned up their defensive effort and went on a 9-2 run to take their first lead. Oduro badgered Toppin into making mistakes, and Wilson scored inside and outside.

“They made a heck of a run,” Grant said. “They got the momentum and energy in the building. The place got loud. Their guys were pretty excited.”

When the game turned ragged, the Flyers capitalized in transition. Toppin dunked and Paulsen requested a timeout to settle his team before matters unraveled. A turnover then led to free throws for Toppin. The Patriots put up two air balls, and Dwayne Cohill’s layup extended Dayton’s lead to eight with 7:20 left.

The hosts, however, stuck around.